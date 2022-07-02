From the pulpit: July 2

FROM THE PULPIT

n Editor’s note: Area ministers who would like to be part of this feature can contact Joan von Kampen at 308-535-4707 or joan.vonkampen@nptelegraph.com. Submissions may be edited for length or to conform to newspaper style.

Completely pro-life (an article to upset everyone a little bit)

Thou shalt not kill.

— Exodus 20

“I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.”

— John 10:10

“You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also.”

— Matthew 5

I am a Baptist pastor. Historically, Baptists were at the center of the idea that there should be a separation of church and state. By conviction, I try to avoid making alliances and promoting affinities with partisan political concerns. However, I also understand, that as one who believes in a Gospel that says, in part, that Jesus is king, that certain expressions of the Kingdom of God have political implications. One such concern is issues pertaining to the value God places on human life, and how the devaluing, abusing and taking of human life is the opposite of God’s will.

Historically, as Baptists, we have also believed an understanding of the “priesthood of all” believers (I Peter 2:4-5) that calls for each individual to experience saving faith in Christ, and be responsible and accountable for their own faith, their own journey and their own discipleship. So, each believer has the call to read, understand and apply the Word of God themselves as they are led by the Holy Spirit. In other words, as pastor I have Spirit-led, biblically based convictions that may or may not be agreed with by others in our congregation. And in our tradition we are OK with that.

I say that because I feel led to address the following issue holistically, as the pastor of First Baptist Church, knowing that as I do so, people in my own household and my own congregation may have a different point of view. And we believe that in a mysterious way God can work through the harmony of our diverse convictions on many issues (though I would say there are some non-negotiable essentials), even when we all believe we are being led by the Spirit.

So now you know where I am coming from. And you know that the way I understand Scripture may or may not be reflective on any given issue of our congregation as whole. Nevertheless, it is important, as a matter of faith for me, to share with you what is on my heart on these matters.

Last week, a decision came down from the Supreme Court that allows more local control on the legality of the practice of abortion. Although there are a few issues where the issue is more complicated, generally I believe that reducing the number of unborn baby humans being killed is a good thing. So, I was cautiously grateful and cautiously hopeful that this decision would be a decision that could save lives.

At the same time, I am still generally concerned that we are far from being a pro-life culture. Because being pro-life means more than being against abortion.

If one is pro-life, then we are also concerned about other ways that people end up losing their lives due to violence and injustice. If we are pro-life, for instance, we might also begin to question the death penalty for criminals. Especially when study after study has shown the death penalty is unequally enforced to the detriment of people who are of lower income and who are of minority racial background.

If one is pro-life, one will be concerned about how the government uses force in other ways as well. For instance, we might begin asking more questions about military engagement and methods of law enforcement. We should support our public servants, but we might ask more questions about how force is mobilized by people in power, especially lethal force.

If we say we are pro-life, we may come to the conclusion not to support any form of physician-assisted suicide or euthanasia. Persons are as valuable to God in their old age as they are as unborn children.

If we are pro-life, we will be as concerned about the frequency of mass shootings in our nation, and we may be challenged to take stands that may mitigate those shootings, although those stands may be different for different people.

If we are pro-life, we might be as heartbroken about migrants dying trapped in the back of semitrailers in San Antonio or refugees in life rafts fleeing persecution in Syria as we are about unborn children.

If we are truly pro-life, we might advocate for the best of care for children who are born with emotional, mental and cognitive disabilities throughout their lives. This is especially true with how we care for, value and resource special education in public schools.

If we say we are going to be pro-life, we might be wise to find ways to address economic, social and racial equity for those children who are born to mothers who become pregnant even though they did not desire to be.

We might support unwed mothers instead of stigmatizing them, and we might lift up the idea of giving up a child for adoption as an act of wisdom, compassion and grace.

We might offer more opportunities for parents to emerge from poverty, more resources for mentally ill parents and invest more in empowering social work.

There is so much more I could say, but I hope you get the point. Being “pro-life” is a stand that is well-founded in the Christian tradition. However, being pro-life is not a simple partisan issue, not limited to the issue of pre-born children, and may expand beyond simple issues of survival to human flourishing. As for me, my Christian convictions lead me to strive to be completely pro-life, from the womb to last breath of our most elderly saints, and every age and moment in between. And to offer lots of grace to others whose understanding of “pro-life” may manifest itself differently than my own perspective.

The Rev. Clint Walker

First Baptist Church

North Platte