From the pulpit: June 25

Finding significance in the mundane

“And when Jesus finished these sayings, the crowds were astonished at his teaching, for he was teaching them as one who had authority, and not as their scribes.”

— Matthew 7:28-29 (English Standard Version)

I want to ask you a question: What do a seed, a son and a coin all have in common? They are all everyday things Jesus used to illustrate truth for His listeners. The seed was the story of the sower and the seed (Luke 8:4-8), the son was the story of the prodigal son (Luke 15:11-32), and the coin Jesus used in the story of the lost coin (Luke 15:8-10).

Why are these things important? I’m glad you asked. Today, I want us to think about “finding significance in the mundane.”

Today, I observed a husband taking a picture of his wife in front of the Pony Express Station at Ehmen Park in Gothenburg. As I watched that scene, I noticed that the wife was thrilled, excited and holding up a copy of The Pony Express Times, a paper offered by the museum for visitors. I asked myself, “Why is she so happy?” Maybe she is interested in history, and this was the highlight of their trip.

I eat my lunch there regularly, and while the attraction is exciting, I see it more as a building because I am so acquainted with the area. Since I see it almost daily, it has lost its significance.

It is practically a principle embedded in the makeup of our lives that the more we become familiar with something, the less we appreciate it, and the more we take it for granted. Over time, the significance becomes mundane.

How can we continue to keep significance in the essential things in our lives? One way is to identify them and give thanks for them. 1 Thessalonians 5:18 says, “Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” When we look at our daily routine, family members, friends and life events through the lens of thankfulness and offer a thankful prayer to God, we see the eternal in the usual.

Something else we can do is observe God’s greatness in our lives. How did you get that job? How did you meet your spouse? How were you directed to enjoy your friends and family? Likely, God did something to bring it to pass — even if we did not recognize it. David wrote, “He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake” (Psalm 23:3b).

When did you last look at the stars? The vast space resounds with the bigness of God. Gazing at the heavens allows us to see and ponder the greatness of God. We read in Psalm 19:1, “The heavens declare the glory of God.”

Is there a part of your life that seems meaningless and has lost its significance? Remember the last time it held value for you, thank God for it, and look for the Lord’s greatness in the situation or event. When we find the eternal in our seemingly mundane lives, we bring significance back into the picture.

Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III

Brady Community Church