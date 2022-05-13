From the pulpit: May 14

Editor’s note: Area ministers who would like to be part of this feature can contact Joan von Kampen at 308-535-4707 or joan.vonkampen@nptelegraph.com. Submissions may be edited for length or to conform to newspaper style.

Run to win: Even when we don’t feel like it!

Don’t you realize that in a race everyone runs, but only one person gets the prize? So run to win!

— 1 Corinthians 9:24 NLT

I will admit I love sports, but even so I had not set a reminder to watch the Kentucky Derby last weekend. It was by accident that I happened to turn the TV on just as the next to the last horse was being loaded, and the announcer started his description of Rich Strike. The story was simple and seemingly benign; the story of this horse being a late entry and a substitute for another horse who had to drop from the race. I am sure as the gate closed on that last entry, the announcer had no idea how big that story would become. Moments later, the last horse in the race, against all odds, became the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, probably the most famous horse race in the world.

There had been much pain and tragedy for the trainer, Eric Reed, before the amazing win. In 2016, he had lost 23 of 36 horses when lightning had struck his barn. Reed survived an extensive stay in ICU in 2020 when he contracted COVID-19. He was also grieving the loss of a young grandson from a tragic accident. Reed’s life had sorrow and disappointment. He described his horse, Rich Strike, as a “supposed to be small time horse.” One of those no one would ever remember, but then May 7, 2022, changed everything for this man and the horse. The overlooked and unlikely became champions.

1 Corinthians 9:24 gives us an interesting insight into living our lives. How many of us have been faced with adversity, and maybe considered unimportant and insignificant by ourselves or others? I would guess that all of us would admit to experiencing those feelings and times in our lives. It can be so easy to become entangled in that view of ourselves, but then we experience a story of hope. The assurance of victory from whatever we face. We have our Rich Strike moment. That moment when we know victory.

Rich Strike gives us hope, but we should also remember just like Paul stressed in our verse today that victory comes after long and difficult training. Rich Strike did not just show up on Saturday without a lot of effort and sacrifice. Paul was actually addressing the church at Corinth because they had become too lax and unfocused in their devotion to following Jesus. He used an analogy which Greeks knew, and it also relates well to us as Americans, which is sports. Just as an athlete in training gives up much to gain the temporary crown of victory, we must live with purpose and dedication conforming our priorities to that of Christ to win an eternal crown of victory.

It is that daily commitment to follow Jesus which makes the difference in our lives. It is taking time to pray throughout our day. Remembering to read from scripture, to meditate and apply our reading to our everyday, ordinary lives. Taking time to worship and adore our Savior, both individually and with other Christians. We are in training and pursue the biggest prize of them all: Not just a chance to be draped in a blanket of roses like Rich Strike, but running to the finish line as a winner in this life, and straight into the arms of Jesus. Will we have the press following us, wanting interviews? Probably not, the world may not participate in our victory over the adversities in this life, but our witness is the one who crowns us at the end of this race of life. So run to win, my friends, run to win!

Chaplain Brenda Lee

Director of Pastoral Services

Great Plains Health