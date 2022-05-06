From the pulpit: May 7

Shepherds and Scripture: A Meditation for Good Shepherd Sunday

I saw someone write a few years back that they appreciated that a speaker did not use the pastoral, rural imagery of a shepherd when he described meaningful ministry. Instead, he described something more modern and urban. He reasoned that most of us don’t live in rural places where we take care of animals any longer, and so we needed to update our language when we speak about God and the Bible.

I did not like this perspective at all. First, it left me wondering if people like this pastor back east thought of everything between the Eastern Time Zone and the West Coast as a desolate part of the world that you flew over but never engaged with. It also left me disappointed because the writer and the speaker that he wrote about lost the opportunity to understand a metaphor considering the biblical world, and its missional focus.

If someone wants to see how the truths of Scripture can be contextualized from a pastoral setting to a more urban one, all you need to do is look at the Apostle Paul and John, the author of Revelation. Here, as scholar Wayne Meeks describes it, some New Testament authors communicated God’s truth to The First Urban Christians. Paul preached a mashup of Greek philosophy and Christian theology in Athens. He spoke to principalities and powers in Ephesus. The Book of Revelation ends with an image of heaven as a new city, a new Jerusalem as an image of heaven.

However, much of the world of the Bible prior to the death of Jesus took place in more rural environment. There were exceptions of course. Egypt seems rather populous. As does Babylon. These places where the Israelites were broken down and beat up. They were not thought of with nostalgia and joy. Then there is Jerusalem. The city on a hill! But even then, Jerusalem is a city that had it roots firmly planted in the people and land that surrounded it.

The language of shepherd was a powerful image in the Hebrew mind because it mixed rural sensibilities of pastoral life with the blue-collar training it took to be a good leader. Moses was a shepherd. David was a shepherd. Abraham was a shepherd. Shepherding was at once a plain job that rural folks often engaged in, and an imagery of care and protection that people projected upon their leaders, and upon God himself.

God demonstrates many shepherding qualities in Scripture. He guided in wilderness. God led his people through difficult terrain. God provided. God protected. Remember the good shepherd in Psalm 23?

Jesus teaches that God is like a shepherd who will leave the 99 to rescue the one lost sheep. Jesus describes himself as the Good Shepherd, who leads and guides his sheep, who know his voice and who he knows by name.

The prophet Isaiah describes our eternal home as a relatively unpopulated place where all creation dwells together in safety and unity, and the wolf can lie down with the lamb. Isaiah 40 talks about God carrying us like helpless lambs. Psalm 95 and John 10 speak of us being sheep in God’s hands.

We miss something when we run away from the ancient rural context of Scripture and try and move toward some modern metaphors that evoke images of concrete or the internet. Enjoy Good Shepherd Sunday!

The Rev. Clint Walker

First Baptist Church

North Platte