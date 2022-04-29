Hepburn: Hospice: A more comfortable path for the journey

As you read about hospice last week in my column, there is much more to tell.

The morning the article appeared, it was a welcome relief to a reader from Sutherland. He called me that morning and said the information was just what he was looking for.

Now it is time to share some more valuable information about the Great Plains Health Hospice Program.

Some who work in hospice know from personal experience how valuable hospice can be. My friend Christina Blanton became a hospice nurse after her mother had need of their services. Christina and Toni Dale, a hospice volunteer, both became part of the team through first-hand experience.

Hospice services are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurances.

Services offered to all patients and families include:

» Symptom management.

» Caregiving education.

» Counseling.

» Spiritual support.

» Companionship.

» Help with personal care, such as bathing, shaving and nail care.

» Physical, speech or occupational therapy as needed for comfort.

» Respite care, which provides periods of relief for at-home caregivers.

» Equipment needed for the patient, including beds, lifts, wheelchairs, walkers, commodes, etc., as well as training on how to use them.

Hospice support does not end when a patient dies. Bereavement services are provided to families for up to one year after a patient’s death, another important service. Aspen Shirley, social worker and bereavement coordinator, is responsible for making sure the surviving loved ones have support through the grieving process.

As I listened to those who sat around the table, I learned hospice is an amazing program. The team is there to help patients be comfortable while allowing them to enjoy the last stage of life.

At this point I had to ask, “Why do you all do what you do?” The answer was the same around the table: “It is an honor.”

As you can see, everyone has a story about how hospice became special to them.

The following words are from Tonya Folk. Her husband, Shane, was 51 when cancer interrupted his life. Because he was already in stage four, doctors talked to him about hospice. To Tonya it felt like giving up. She was in complete denial that her husband was likely going to die from this cancer.

“I learned quickly I did not know how to take care of him with all of his many needs and the pain he was in,” explained Tonya.

When Shane again brought up the topic of hospice, he told Tonya he did not want to die in pain. Tonya made the call.

To Tonya’s surprise and comfort, she realized, “the Great Plain Health Hospice Program team were miracle workers. If I would have known, I would have called them a lot sooner,”

The team builds a relationship with the family. When hospice nurse Julie Didier came into the house, Shane lit up. She was his nurse. He loved talking with her.

Hospice was also a lifeline for Tonya, knowing they were there for her too.

In the beginning the thought of hospice was hard for Tonya, but her hesitancy disappeared when she read on an informational flyer, “Going on hospice is not choosing a fast track to the end of the race. It is choosing a more comfortable path for the journey.”

Tonya recalled that during the last few days of Shane’s life, Lisa Bocott (hospice social worker and volunteer coordinator) came over and just sat in the living room with her and her kids. Everyone just talked. It was so therapeutic and peaceful for everyone.

When the journey is over, hospice is still there for the family. It has now been four years since Shane passed away, but they are still there for Tonya.

Tonya remembers, “I don’t know how I would have done it without them.”