Hepburn: Hospice offers support, care and compassion

You may think you know what hospice means, just like I did.

However, a friend learned firsthand how hospice can help a family with a loved one who is very sick. After listening to her experience, I wanted to share with you what I learned about the hospice through Great Plains Health Home Health and Hospice.

First and foremost, the place to start was with the people who implement the program. An interview was arranged to learn the role of hospice.

First contact would be with Aspen Shirley, social worker at Great Plains Health Home Health and Hospice

Aspen explained, “Hospice is a team. The team is built around the patient and their family — the patient always comes first.” She described hospice as offering help, support and clarity at a time when a family is feeling overwhelmed.

The hospice team goes to the patient and their family and meets with them. They explain exactly how hospice can help them and the role of each team member.

Lisa Bocott is a social worker and volunteer coordinator at Great Plains Health Home Health and Hospice. She described hospice as helping to take the fear out of dying.

“It is a very sacred time,” she said.

There are 15 volunteers in the hospice program. Each volunteer is required to complete online and in-person training, as well as background checks.

Toni Dale is one of those volunteers. She explained her main goal as a volunteer is to be a companion, a helper and to just be there for the patient and family. She said there are conversations of the past, talk of what is ahead and what the patient accomplished in their life.

Toni described her role as a volunteer as simply being her calling. Volunteers are carefully selected for each patient.

Sam Ady, a hospice nurse, explained that the main difference between being a nurse and being a hospice nurse is you have to change your mentality.

“As a nurse you are trained to use your abilities to help patients get better,” Sam said. “As a hospice nurse you are helping them to very different outcome.” Sam described it as a transition to the next step.