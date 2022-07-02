Hepburn: July 2

Headline: Fireworks spark our brains to take in the sights and sounds

We love fireworks and there is a scientific reason why we do.

Daniel Glaser, a neuroscientist, says the reason is because they scare us, according to a 2020 Popular Science article by Anna Brooks. Like lightning, the bright flashes warn us something is about to happen.

“But why would something that we fear generate glee?” Brooks writes. Unlike fear of the unknown, fireworks-induced fear is controlled, according to Glaser.

“People seem to be excited by the anticipation of a slightly scary experience,” Glaser says in the article. “Fireworks repeatedly set up this expectation.”

Their color is so captivating. The rapid-fire pops and bright colors, Brooks writes, “force us to freeze as the brain investigates the sudden influx of sound and color.

“So, as you watch the skies ignite on the Fourth of July, keep in mind that your brain’s having a little celebration all on its own.”

No matter where, no matter how, everybody loves fireworks. It doesn’t matter how old you are or what interests you have, the bottom line is, if there are fireworks in the skies you will be oohing and awwing at the bursts of color above your head.

Everyone has memories of what they did on the Fourth of July.

When I was just a little girl, maybe 4 or 5, my family, the Huffmans, lived on Carr Street at the end of West B. There were no houses west of my backyard. It was the perfect place for my brothers and me to romp around and have our own little Fourth of July celebration.

My favorite was the sparklers. I would run and frolic around in the vacant fields. I would make big circles, swinging my chubby little arms around and around as fast as I could. I would run until the sparkler burned out and then I would come back for another one.

Of course, my brothers had no interest in sparklers. Their fireworks were all about noise. They would buy bottle rockets, cherry bombs and dozens of packages of the little firecrackers. Our cousin Joe was often a part of the crew setting off the firecrackers. Sometimes the boys would have so many firecrackers popping at the same time I would cover my ears until it was over. (I will never understand the connection of boys and noise.)

To this day Joe still has a passion to light firework and helps every year with the firework display at the fairgrounds.

I was blessed enough to be able to watch one of the greatest fireworks displays in United States. For 10 years I got to watch the fireworks that took place in front of the Washington Monument on the Mall. Living in Washington, D.C., gave me a front-row seat to the grandest display of all.

We would sit on the top of our 22-story apartment building and have a panoramic view of Virginia, Maryland and all of Washington. It was breathtaking. You wished your head could spin completely around so you wouldn’t miss anything. It was spectacular.

I wish everyone could have the opportunity to be able to watch the Washington, D.C., fireworks. Watching it up close and in person is a memory I treasure. Everyone needs to put it on their bucket list.