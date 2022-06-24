Hepburn: June 25

I want to introduce you to a remarkable young man named Kevin. But I can’t do that without first introducing Chuck Scripter.

Chuck is often referred to as “Mr. Volunteer” with a long list of projects where he helps others.

Kevin is the latest of many people who have benefited from Chuck’s generosity.

Chuck has a jail ministry where he shares the Gospel with inmates. That is where he found Kevin.

It is unusual for an inmate to have a master’s degree in business administration, but Kevin is not your usual kind of guy.

Whenever Chuck slows down long enough to talk with him, I always ask what he is up to. This time he told me about Kevin.

They began a relationship that grew into one of trust and respect.

The following words are Kevin’s.

Kevin shares, “I reached out to several churches in the community while incarcerated at Lincoln County Detention Center. I was blessed to meet and form relationships with many mentors. All of these men were instrumental in planting the seeds that would grow into the passion now burning within my heart.”

Kevin continues by explaining, “People in my life watched me changing in real time. Pastor Doug Lee of Two Rivers Southern Baptist Fellowship even testified at my sentencing hearing that I had already begun to make tremendous changes in who I am as a person.

“These sentiments were repeated by Lee and many others, including the Parole Board, when on Feb. 25 I was released into the community on parole supervision.

“Another lay pastor from the jail’s ministerial team, Charles Scripter, offered me a place to live and mentorship which I graciously accepted.”

Kevin continues, “I am blessed with the community’s acceptance and even helpfulness in terms of helping me get started. I enjoy my role as a manager at Pilot/Flying J’s and am excited at the possibility of turning decades of my marketplace experience into ministerial deliverance for the afflicted and oppressed right here in North Platte.

“I was able to make amends to those who were affected by my bad decisions. Sheriff Jerome Kramer has given me his vote of confidence multiple times.”

Kevin describes, “During my year of incarceration in Omaha and North Platte, I spent every opportunity communicating with ministries on the outside. I sent about 25 letters per week. I was able to procure enough studies to keep me academically active all day, every day.

“But, moreover, the faith Apostle Paul talks about coming by hearing the Word of God (Romans 10:17). I was blessed to lead Bible studies inside my housing units and preach several times a week in the chapel on the grounds at Omaha Correctional Center.”

Kevin eagerly explains, “I received over 55 certificates within this time frame and was told by the Nebraska State Board of Parole that as long as I was doing in North Platte what I did while I was jailed in Omaha, then I would be an asset to the community.”

This is a story of a young man who worked very hard to change the direction of his life. He is truly an inspiration to each of us.