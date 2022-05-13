Hepburn: May 14

The art of list-making keeps our world on track

I often get ideas for my column through the devotions that I read every day. Today is one of those days.

Charles Swindoll, Christian writer and preacher, said, “Lists are everywhere. The publishing world has it’s Best Seller List, the music world is Gold and platinum album list, the financial world, it is Fortune 500 List.”

He continues, “The profit Micah lists the absolute basics ‘required by the Lord.’ It’s not a long list. In fact it is short and simple. So, the next time you feel that living for God is getting too complicated, blow the dust off Micah’s list: To do justice, to love kindness, to walk humbly with God.”

I have always been a list maker. I have been making lists since the third grade. My mom always made shopping lists. I can still remember her handwriting and where the list was always on the kitchen counter.

Lists help me stay organized. I have a calendar with all my appointments and all of the birthdays of friend and family. Having those lists keeps me on track. I never miss appointments and always know when to send a card to someone.

My multiple sclerosis has challenged my list-making. I can no longer write my lists, so I had to develop a system to remember. I take the first letter of each item on my list and make a word. For example, if I need an apple, potato chips and a lemon I would form the word “PAL” or even “LAP” to remember each item.

If I can’t spell a word, I make a sentence from the first letter of each word. Strawberries, pineapple, grapes and blueberries: Some People Go Bonkers. It is fun and I remember everything on my list.

When we make lists we get the thrill of crossing each chore or item off, which makes us feel so productive. I remember when I moved from Washington D.C. back to North Platte, 30 years ago, I had lists galore and each time I crossed an item off those five pages I felt great satisfaction.

My friend, Jeff, has many lists. He has lists for prayers, blessings, people who need salvation and his to do list.

It is a fact that we all use lists to keep track of what we do and what we need, sometimes our lists have lists. If we are tackling a big project, we break things down into smaller jobs to help us keep track of many details.

Some of us keep bucket lists. Things we want to accomplish and places we want to see. I crossed one off my bucket list when I got to finally travel through the Sandhills.

We make Christmas lists and laundry lists, shopping lists and to do lists. I do it my head with my handy dandy letter system. Most write things down and just as many put them in their phone.

List making is universal. We all make them, follow them and feel oh, so good when we have marked everything off our lists … and then we start another one.