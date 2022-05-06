Hepburn: May 7

I have been learning along with you about the Great Plains Health Hospice Program and what a wonderful service it is. I am humbled and honored to share more insight.

What follows are the testimonies of two individuals that brought hospice to my attention.

My friend Jeanie and her niece experienced the help of the program firsthand when a family member was diagnosed with cancer.

As soon as Jeanie learned her sister-in-law Chris was very sick, she and the whole family jumped into action. A schedule was created and there was a family member with her every minute of the day.

But even with the love and help of family, it became obvious more help was needed.

MenDi is Chris’ only daughter. She knew it was time to contact hospice.

Deb Tines, hospice nurse, came to the house and explained all hospice could do to help Chris and her family.

“Deb listened, and I felt such a relief,” MenDi said. “Every question I asked, Deb answered. She seemed to know how I was feeling. She asked me questions about my mom. She told me who would know better than me. I felt I had some control in my mom’s care. It was such a comforting conversation.”

Deb explained all hospice would do, all they would provide and how they would be there for the whole family. She then told MenDi, “You and your family can call anytime, when you have concerns, questions or just need to talk. There is hospice nurse available 24/7.”

From that day on, MenDi talked with Deb every day. Hospice made needed referrals and provided equipment to help Chris be more comfortable and help those who cared for her. Deb’s concern was with every family member. Books, phone numbers and detailed instructions about meds and care were provided.

Jeanie’s experience with Great Plains Health Hospice Program was a learning one. She too felt the relief and found security with their presence. Knowing what to do and how to do it brought confidence in taking care of Chris.

One evening Chris developed a very high fever. Christina Blanton was the hospice nurse on call. There were many family members in the house. Jeanie remembers, “We all knew death was close and we all held on to one another as we waited.”

Christina came into Chris’ room where a few family sat around her bed. Chris was no longer responding to anyone. Christina explained everything that was happening was a part of the process as Chris’ body began to slowing stop functioning.

“Christina answered many questions,” Jeanie said. “I watched and listened as she spoke to each person in the room. She brought amazing peace and acceptance for all of us. I didn’t think that was possible.

“When facing the death of a loved one, everything is scary and confusing,” Jeanie added. “Hospice didn’t just help with the physical care of Chris. They helped with all the emotions that each member of the family felt.”

MenDi continues to receive support from Great Plains Health Hospice Program. She has received calls and they have sent books to help guide her through grieving. MenDi describes Hospice as, “Wonderfully compassionate, and they immediately became like family.”

For Jeanie, hospice became an incentive. She has begun studying to become a hospice volunteer.