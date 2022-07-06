Paloucek: Democracy's flaws need not be fatal

Visions of this Fourth of July’s booming and brilliant fireworks are still fresh in mind. Waving flags, time with friends and family, the smell of food on the grill, and hot weather serve as a faithful time machine bringing memories of past Independence Days when waving sparklers under the watch of Mom and Dad was the height of personal pyrotechnic daring.

Our country’s first Independence Day in 1776 was cause for celebration but also a somber occasion. Among the 56 signers of our Declaration of Independence were influential and prominent leaders of communities and colonies who knew that they were risking all they had, including their lives, by putting their names to this proclamation of separation from the world’s superpower. Yes, the Declaration was a statement of lofty aspirations highlighted by acknowledging the self-evident truth that all men are created equal; but it was also the announcement of 13 colonies’ intention to be free of England’s possession and rule.

After seven years of warring, British forces withdrew from what was to become the United States of America. King George III was confident that the rebellious colonists would soon miss their place as part of the British Empire and be back in the fold like some prodigal son.

The national government struggled under the Articles of Confederation, adopted by the Continental Congress in 1777 and ratified by the 13 states in 1781. A more powerful federal government was established through our current Constitution, which became effective in 1789. While departing Independence Hall after the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked what sort of government we would have and famously replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Franklin’s concerns were well placed. In a republic, government’s leaders are elected by the constituency to be governed. And since the conception of such a form of government, there has been worry about unscrupulous charlatans’ potential to be elected to power by deceiving electorates. The Greek philosopher Plato, who authored “The Republic” in approximately 375 B.C., warned of the dangers of democracy that allowed people motivated by personal concerns to rise to power. Plato suggested the imposition of educational and experiential qualifications upon those who could seek elective office — the higher the office, the more burdensome the required qualifications.

Our Founding Fathers’ fear of too much democracy is clear in their words and in our Constitution. In the Federalist Papers, 85 essays published in New York newspapers in 1787 and 1788 to persuade the adoption of the Constitution, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton echoed Plato’s warnings about voters being fooled by tyrants and demagogues. As written by the framers, the Constitution largely and intentionally insulated selection of federal officials from direct democratic election. Only members of the House of Representatives were popularly elected by the people; the Electoral College selected the president, the president nominated Supreme Court justices, and senators were selected by state legislatures.

Concerns about an electorate’s capacity to be duped by ill-motivated office seekers are amplified in our age of instantaneous communication, social media and divided politics. We bury our heads into our phones and computers which, in turn, decipher our leanings and then pile on things to click that will push us further in the direction of our interpreted bent. The algorithms care nothing for truth, only that eyes stay on screens and links get clicks. We become groups that can no longer agree on what is true and what is propaganda. “A lie told often enough becomes the truth” is a quote misattributed to Vladimir Lenin, but it accurately describes the phenomenon.

As we finish off leftover hot dogs, brats and watermelon, can we rededicate ourselves to even a small portion of the courage exercised and the inspiration possessed by the signers of our Declaration of Independence? Can we be bothered to know history, to seek and find genuine truth? Can we admit our susceptibility to misinformation and demagoguery, and the daunting power of an electronic firehose of misinformation? Can we, together, acknowledge that our current electoral process — which had us, in 2016, picking between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton and, in 2020, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, to be our president — needs fixing?

If we can’t, how much longer will we be celebrating the revered accomplishment of July 4, 1776?