Hope can seem awfully elusive these days. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause death and illness in our country at what a year ago would have been unimaginable levels. National unemployment remains over 10%. Economic uncertainty haunts every financial corner despite the upswings in the stock markets.
Campaigns for president will be full blast soon, and the warmup has been anything but inspiring. We are headed toward the finger point of all finger points between Biden and Trump, Republicans and Democrats, Blue and Red. The national conventions the last two weeks have only underlined the mindless partisan divisions we suffer in the United States. Campaigns for state and local offices will be kicking in, and those races too have taken on much of the mudslinging, disingenuous nature of our national politics.
But hope is there if we can only bulldoze aside the nonsense of what currently passes for public debate and see the results of those doing the right things, day in and day out.
Health care workers, teachers and food producers continue their work for our common good, doing their jobs to provide our medical treatment, teach our kids and fill our bellies. Law enforcement and fire protection personnel put on their uniforms and keep us safe, day after day. Roads are maintained, garbage is picked up, the lights come on when the switch is flipped, and water comes out when the faucet is turned. Trucks make deliveries. The shelves are stocked at the grocery store, and there is plenty more than what is actually needed at our retail outlets.
The internet still does whatever it is that the internet does. Google still answers questions. Amazon still brings stuff to your door as the result of a few keystrokes and a credit card. Cellphones work. Facebook keeps booking, and Twitter keeps twitting — whether for good or not.
Still, millions go to their places of employment, or plug in remotely, and perform their work. The everyday, largely unnoticed toil of keeping things going generally in the correct direction continues mostly without interruption.
All of these things that make up the ease, comfort and joy of our daily existences continue. The fact that they have become so routine as to seem humdrum or of no account only emphasizes just how miraculous it all is, particularly in the face of the ongoing pandemic and the hurdles, instability and fear the disease generates. Just because something is a reliable and constant source of goodness ought not make it any less astonishing.
Familiarity may in fact breed contempt, but by rights constancy should engender wonder.
Imagine how the innumerable gears must mesh virtually seamlessly to allow us to go about our lives without even having to think about what is behind it all, all that must come together in order for us to live the way we do. It truly is nothing short of an inconceivable marvel.
At the root of the everyday miracles of our modern lives are the effort, commitment and work of people plugging away doing their parts, large and small. We rely on them, and they rely on us.
They are our neighbors and friends, but they are also fellow citizens from across the United States and people from countries around the globe. Each of us goes about our days making our contributions to a larger whole that benefits us all; virtually all of us do this without giving any thought to the immensity of this collaborative undertaking or to how what we do individually fits into the big picture. But every link in every chain must hold, or the entire chain fails.
And far more often than not, chains are holding. Hope is the steel in those chains.
Parents laugh with their kids walking across the lot. A customer genuinely thanks the person working the fast-food window. A community member volunteers to coach the pee wee team. The lady down the street sends a donation to a local charity. A supervisor encourages an employee. A friend puts his arm around his buddy’s shoulders. These amazing things occur by the millions every day in communities across the earth.
The millions of things that people do every day to budge the needle in a positive direction — those things continue. That is where hope can always been found. Ordinary-seeming, everyday miracles still occur in their normal routines. Hope is their foundation.
