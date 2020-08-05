“In accordance with fact or reality” — that is The Oxford Dictionary definition of the word “true.” Despite current indications otherwise, facts still exist. Reality is out there, whether we choose to acknowledge it or not.
Even in our age of social media, self-cocooned tribalism, on-line insularity and political populism, the world continues to churn away, and no amount of collective willingness to ignore facts makes them disappear. We are presently experiencing societal ills that are the inevitable fallout of governing institutions concerning themselves more with manipulating the truth than dealing with reality.
COVID-19 is a global health emergency. Worldwide, hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost to the disease. And millions more lives have been significantly impacted. Health care systems have been stretched to breaking points. It is extraordinarily unlikely that the virus will magically disappear on its own; such hopeful thinking is certainly not a sound strategy for reacting to this crisis. Health experts are learning more effective treatments through experience gained by caring for the afflicted. Methods for limiting transmission of the disease — social distancing, avoiding crowded spaces, wearing masks, washing hands — are well-known. Efforts to develop vaccines are promising, but it will be several months before an effective vaccine will be widely available. In all likelihood, we will be dramatically affected by COVID-19 for many more months.
Knowing all these things, why then do so many of us take our cues about this health crisis from politicians running for office rather than doctors and health experts doing their best to confront the virus? Rosy predictions and distorted statements do not help in the fight of the disease. Minimizing the risks discourages people from being as careful as they might otherwise be. If we could rally around what we know to be true about COVID-19, we could better protect our most vulnerable and more safely move toward a more “normal” every-day existence until a vaccine is available. Instead, we allow ourselves to be separated into two camps, one insisting that the pandemic is a hoax Chinese conspiracy loosed upon the world only to thwart Donald Trump’s re-election hopes and the other contending that the Trump administration is completely responsible for all of the devastation associated with the pandemic. What has become of Americans’ vaunted common sense that rejects propaganda from the fringes, that pragmatically addresses problems until they are solved?
Another example — African Americans are significantly more likely to be killed in interactions with law enforcement than people of other races. Every legitimate statistical analysis proves that fact. George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis has brought that reality to our attention as starkly and bluntly as any other occurrence in my life’s experience. Legitimate protests of this injustice have sprung up in communities across our nation. People of goodwill from across the diverse spectrum of our population genuinely seek to address the problems of racism, police brutality and social justice that have come to the fore in the aftermath of Mr. Floyd’s death.
Yet the politicians seek to divide us by disingenuously presenting the problem as a choice between two extreme options. If we are to believe those seeking elective office, the solutions are either abolishing the police or imposing massive paramilitary force to squash protest. We hear some insist that the protesters are violent vandals who must be imprisoned for a minimum of 10 years; others excuse away the damage done to public and private property. Votes are alternately sought through exaggerated scare tactics or by minimizing the seriousness of the criminal offenses being committed by a very few. Why are we unable to see the truth through the demagoguery from the partisan extremists? The huge majority of our police officers serve honorably and heroically; a small number have no business being in uniform. When did it become controversial to suggest that we must do better to separate the bad from the good? Lawful protests are a foundation of our American heritage. That does not mean turning a blind eye to criminal destruction and violence, nor does it justify imposing paramilitary force. Where are our sensible problem solvers redirecting our focus back to the facts?
Ignoring inconvenient or unpleasant realities does nothing to address problems. Distorting facts does not make them go away and can produce conduct that makes things worse. Focusing on what is true is a necessary step in producing improvement. Let’s start there.
