The Nebraska Unicameral’s weird 2020 session, interrupted for four months by the COVID-19 pandemic, went out last week not with a bang but a whimper. Yes, Legislative Bill 1107 — dubbed the “Grand Compromise” — provides some minimal property tax credits, funding for a state economic development program and future dollars for a University of Nebraska Medical Center project. No, this is nothing close to the property tax relief that Nebraska citizens have been demanding, and state politicians have been promising, for years and years.
There is nothing even remotely “grand” about the property tax “relief” included in LB 1107. In the first year, a new state income tax credit creates a refund equal to about 6% of a real estate owner’s property tax paid to local schools. To provide some feel for what this amounts to in real dollars and cents, take a look at how much refund a North Platte homeowner would receive. If your house taxes are $2,000 per year, about half that amount, or $1,000 goes to public schools. Your refund will be approximately 6% of $1,000 or about $60. If your property valuation goes up at all, that refund will not even cover your increased tax liability. Would anyone consider that property tax relief?
Under LB 1107, the refund could increase in future years. But the increase depends upon some very unrealistic revenue growth projections — projections that state Sen. John Stinner of Gering, Appropriations Committee chairman, and former Sen. John Kuehn, who now is a member of the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Board, caution against taking to the bank. The state teachers union used stronger language, calling the compromise a “last ditch disaster.”
The rosy economic predictions that will need to come true in order for there to be any increase in the paltry first-year refund are a long shot at best. One in four Nebraska jobs are related to agriculture, and the ag economy looks bleak in upcoming years. Commodity prices are extremely low; a July 30 UNL article predicts that the price for this year’s corn crop will be $3 to $3.50 per bushel. The Trump administration’s touted trade agreement with China is producing far less than promised; an Aug. 17 Bloomberg report indicates that China is on track to buy less than one-third of the American agricultural products it committed to purchase in 2020. And Nebraska and the rest of the globe continue to be subject to the economic uncertainties arising from the pandemic. Future increases in refunds based on unrealistic revenue projections are so much smoke in the wind.
The property tax relief component of LB 1107 is a fig leaf, an illusion. Gov. Pete Ricketts and many state senators strained to pretend that this meager refund and bit of evaporating possibility represent a meaningful step toward property tax relief. To their credit, some west Nebraska senators, including Lincoln County’s own Mike Groene, refused to go along with the charade. Groene accurately called the tax relief “peanuts” and did not vote in favor of the bill’s passage.
Any thoughtful approach to providing meaningful property tax relief starts with the recognition that achieving that political Holy Grail requires rebalancing the revenue sources for public education funding. Nebraska relies far too much on local property taxes to pay the cost of K-12 schools. Only one or two states, depending on which study is consulted, fund a lower percentage of education costs from state revenue resources. Nebraska’s main state revenue resources are its income and sales taxes. Last year’s property tax relief bill actually proposed a small sales tax increase and elimination of the sales tax exemption on junk food and soda to reduce the dependence on local property taxes to pay for public schools. In service of his future personal political ambitions, Ricketts labeled this sincere attempt at meaningful property tax relief as an unallowable tax increase and easily rallied his minions in the Unicameral to reject it.
So we are left with LB 1107’s smoke and mirrors. Regardless of disingenuous acclaim that politicians like Ricketts heap on LB 1107, no one should expect any meaningful impact on the property tax burden. If there is any doubt, just wait until you get your property tax statement and see the trivial refund on your state tax return.
