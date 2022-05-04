Paloucek: Will voters choose based on scare tactics or real issues?

We are within a week of Nebraska’s primary election. In partisan races, the Republican who wins the primary, for all intents and purposes, will serve in office. For example, almost certainly the winner of the GOP race to be on the ballot for governor in November will win overwhelmingly and become our next governor.

Given the significance of the outcomes of next Tuesday’s elections, it is monumentally important that voters responsibly select the most qualified candidates. That task presents voters a vital question in this odd election season: Why are so many seeking office trying to scare us with imaginary, divisive culture-war non-issues?

Any resident with access to media and a mailing address would be hard pressed not to conclude that the most important issues to be handled by those seeking Nebraska elective office are immigration and critical race theory. But immigration is the province of the federal government, and CRT is a made-up boogeyman.

In all of Nebraska, only the three House of Representatives races will ultimately select officials who could vote on immigration legislation. So why are so many candidates seemingly running on “cracking down on illegal immigration”?

In a country whose citizens can turn medical issues around a pandemic into a matter of partisan politics, it is not surprising but still sad that something as obscure as CRT would become the clarion call of a campaign season dominated by sound-bite sloganeering. It seems those most riled up about CRT assert that it “teaches children to judge people by the color of their skin.” Can anyone name just one real, live person who is in favor of “teaching children to judge people by the color of their skin?” Or name any instructor or school or university teaching that anyone ought to be “judged by the color of their skin”?

In fact, CRT is the study — at and beyond the graduate-school level — of racism in government and other power systems, how that embedded racism has impacted people and institutions, and how to address those impacts.

Throughout our history, racism has, without question, been part of our institutions of power. The US Constitution provided for counting Black slaves as three-fifths of a person for purposes of determining representation in Congress (Article I, Section 2) and allowed continued importation of Black slaves until 1808 (Article I, Section 9). A whole honeycomb of state segregation laws and the Jim Crow system existed into and, in practice, beyond federal civil rights legislation enacted in the mid-1960s. The “redlining” process utilized in the banking industry deep into the 20th century kept Black people from getting loans to buy houses in certain parts of cities.

When Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, was killed by three white men in rural Glynn County, Georgia in 2020, local law enforcement wouldn’t make arrests and local prosecutors declined to prosecute. It wasn’t until public release of the video of the killing that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation, indictments were obtained, and the case was assigned to the Cobb County (northwest Atlanta) prosecutor’s office that the murderers were tried and convicted by a jury. So yes, powerful institutions were and are embedded with racism. Ignoring that fact for the sake of campaign sloganeering does not change it, nor does it move the needle in a positive direction on the issue of race.

Turning genuine, complex problems that require thoughtful analysis and nuanced consideration — like immigration and racism — into irrational, scare-tactic rallying cries is at the root of current garbage politics and gets in the way of enacting sound public policy. The real, difficult, unsexy issues — economic development, affordable housing, collaborative compromise, pragmatic solutions — might not get base voters’ blood boiling but are the substance of good governance.

Will we cast our vote for a candidate whose primary qualification is being the loudest shouter about made-up straw men — appealing to our worst instincts and dividing us further? Or will we see through the ideologically rooted culture-war nonsense and instead make decisions based on candidates’ relevant qualifications — things like a track record of public service and private success, personal capabilities, applicable experience, long-term commitment to the community they seek to represent and proven ability to work collaboratively to solve problems? In our democratic republic, we voters decide.