The Legislature debated LB 1107 this week. This bill is a combination of three bills: one to address property taxes, one to provide economic incentives for business, and a bill to give the University of Nebraska Medical Center money for a new expansion. When debated by themselves, none of these bills had the votes to advance and were essentially dead in the water. Speaker Jim Scheer, working with the chairs of the appropriations and revenue committees as well as other senior senators, created this three-part package. LB 1107 advanced after the first round of debate on a 43-2 vote.
I don’t like this all-or-nothing approach, but the speaker didn’t have much of a choice. This is the only way the Nebraska Legislature is going to get a public vote on a property tax relief bill this session. I have been waiting for that vote for four years.
Under LB 1107, we should see an average property tax decrease of about 6% in the first year. In the fifth and last year, that could be over an 18% reduction, but much of that depends on state income and sales tax revenue coming in above the revenue forecast. The property tax components of this bill do not accomplish everything I would like, but they do help us slow the bleeding.
Nebraskans need to understand this is all the current political loyalties in this body will allow. Some of the current senators simply will not support a measure to reduce high property taxes that is more substantial than LB 1107. They strongly oppose limiting school district taxing authority in any way.
The second and third parts of the bill are business incentives and $300 million for the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Among a host of other things, the business incentives portion of this bill has subsidies for “renewable energy research,” which includes wind energy. I have proposed an amendment to the bill that removes these government welfare payments to an industry which already enjoys massive federal subsidies.
Over the 10-year life of this legislation, potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in forgiven taxes are supposed to attract businesses and create jobs in Nebraska. No one can show me a single piece of evidence that supports the idea these business incentives actually work. I think the best business incentive program is low taxes. The sad truth is it is easier to pass a 149-page bill where the government picks winners and losers in our state’s economy than it is to just cut spending and lower taxes.
I voted for LB 1107 in the first round of debate. There are two more rounds of debate left to go. We only have four legislative days left to get this done. No matter what happens with LB 1107, it’s only a fraction of what’s needed. I will continue to introduce and support bills that lower taxes again in 2021.
Contact Sen. Tom Brewer: tbrewer@leg.ne.gov or 402-471-2628
