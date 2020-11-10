Smith: Remembering, assisting veterans

After a contentious election, it is important we come back together and take stock of the unifying values and liberties which make our country great. While we have been endowed by our Creator with the freedom to self-govern, which we exercise through free and democratic elections, this freedom has endured because of the sacrifices of our veterans, as well as the men and women currently serving in our military who put their lives on the line so that we may enjoy these rights. Each year on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the armistice ending World War I, we observe Veterans Day to commemorate our men and women who fought for us to have this freedom. It is up to us to show our veterans the respect and admiration they deserve, and to remember their legacy and give them the appreciation and the resources they need.
This year is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. With each passing year, fewer members of our “greatest generation” remain with us to be honored for their roles in defeating fascism and ending the Holocaust. Only 300,000 World War II veterans remain with us today. This sobering fact makes it all the more important to learn from them and hear their stories. On Veterans Day in 1985, President Reagan said, “all we can ever do for our heroes is remember them and remember what they did.” We should all try to heed these powerful words and their message.
In September, I hosted a Virtual Veterans History Project Training for constituents interested in volunteering to interview and record veterans’ stories for the Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress. It is so critical to remember our veterans, take their lessons, and learn from their courage. I encourage all those interested in participating in the VHP to visit the Library of Congress’ website at loc.gov/vets.
In addition to remembering the deeds of our veterans, it is also important we continue providing support for those who need our help. Today, there are 150,000 veterans who live in Nebraska and are vital members of our community. There are also 17,000 veteran-owned businesses in Nebraska, however, the veteran unemployment rate is historically higher than the rest of the population. We must do more. Fortunately, there are resources available specifically for veterans. If you are a veteran who owns a small business or is interested in starting one, be sure to check out SBA’s website, who may be able to offer some assistance, sba.gov/business-guide/grow-your-business/veteran-owned-businesses.
My office also offers assistance for veterans who may be having issues with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Please do not hesitate to contact my Grand Island office if you need help.
Our veterans have already given us so much; it is our turn to show our appreciation. Be sure to thank a veteran not only on Nov. 11, but always. To every veteran — we appreciate your sacrifice and God bless America!
