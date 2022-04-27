Vigil: A great time to celebrate my mother

Mom went into surgery thinking she might not see us again this side of heaven.

Naomi Vigil recently fell and fractured her femur near the hip. At the age of 87, that is not a good thing.

She is in good health, but wrestling with her grandkids and thumping dad now and then isn’t in her daily routine any longer. To be honest, she is frail of body and needs to gain some weight. Probably not going to happen at this late stage, but nonetheless she has a lot of life left in her.

When the surgery was announced a couple of weeks ago, I took off on the Saturday, the day before Easter Sunday and drove to Pueblo, Colorado. There was no way for me to make it in time to see her prior to the operation, but I rushed and made it following all speed laws — mostly.

I arrived in the middle of the 2½-hour procedure and was there to greet her when she came out of her anesthesia-induced sleep. My sister Beth and I walked into her room at the ICU at St. Mary Corwin Hospital. She looked over at us and despite the effects of the anesthesia, she recognized us and began to cry tears of joy.

Mom said, I’m so happy to see you both. When they were prepping me for surgery I honestly thought I would not see you again in this life.

The doctors had laid out the risks of the surgery and were clear that there was a chance she might not wake up. She wasn’t fearful of dying, heaven is her destination because of her relationship with Jesus Christ.

But she told me death was not something she wanted to happen at this time. As the prep continued, she prayed that God would give her more time to enjoy her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Once she realized God had granted her request, she was overcome with emotion and hugged Beth and I as tightly as she could while all the while thanking God for his blessing.

My brother Jon lives in Arkansas so a quick trip for him was not possible. We reassured him that it would be OK for him to wait and come when it was more feasible. Thank the Lord, my mom has been given the blessing of staying with us longer and I’m sure Jon and his wife Tobie will be able to work out a trip to Pueblo soon.

On Easter Sunday, I spent the morning with mom and she was chipper and the smile on her face brightened the whole unit. The nurses fell in love with her and all of us shed a tear or two listening to mom’s joy as she talked continuously.

Her memory is so good and I listened to her tell stories from throughout her life, even though I had heard them numerous times. They were even more precious this time because of the bonus time, as she called it, God has given her.

Without a doubt, I want you all to know how much I appreciate the prayers and support we received from friends and family on Facebook.

Mom has a tough road of rehab ahead of her, but she has already been walking and I know with her determination, she will be up and about in her and dad’s apartment before too long.

Here are the lyrics to a song I wrote for mom about 40-plus years ago.

I Heard My Mother Pray for Me

When I left home to chase my dreams, and I untied her apron strings

I finally saw how much she meant to me

As I turned to say goodbye, I saw the love glow in her eyes

And I heard her softly pray for me

I heard my mother pray for me, the words she spoke so tenderly

Asking God to keep me from all harm

I saw the tears roll down her face as my name she said in grace

Oh watch over him, she said, he’s my son

Oh dear Lord I want to say, if you will show me the way

To tell my mother how much I love her so

There’s so much she gave to me and I know she’ll always be

On her knees, softly praying for me.