We couldn’t be happier that the Union Pacific Railroad has agreed to keep two people in its engine cabs on its most historic routes.

We’ll be happier still if Burlington Northern Santa Fe and-or the federal government follows suit. For the sake of BNSF’s engineers and conductors, especially those in Nebraska, we don’t want to cheer too loudly.

That said, a combination of reasons — last fall’s narrowly averted rail strike, the East Palestine derailment in Ohio and pressure applied in part from North Platte — a vital message has been sent through U.P.’s agreement with the conductors’ SMART-TD union:

Technology is great. It makes railroading safer and likely will keep doing so. But sometimes it cannot and must not replace the human presence.

Nowhere should that be more evident than along the lonely stretches of track in our western states, the lands U.P. helped open to white settlement by building and operating the first transcontinental railroad.

Out there, engineers and conductors remain the “first responders” to derailments, wildfires and the dreadful scenario of car-train or pedestrian-train collisions.

And to each other, should one of them have a medical emergency in far-flung realms where ambulances are 10, 20 or 30 miles away and CPR or other immediate aid could mean life or death.

That human factor explains why The Telegraph has called more than once for state or federal action, if needed, to keep in-cab crews from shrinking even farther from two people.

Statewide railroaders, including Bailey Yard conductors and SMART-TD local union leaders Jeff Cooley and Amanda Snide, did a magnificent job explaining to a Unicameral committee why that extra person in the cab remains so vital.

They had that opportunity because Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte took on the two-person crew issue with Legislative Bill 31. So did Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, his electoral opponent, who testified on behalf of a unanimous Lincoln County Board.

The county with the world’s largest rail yard should be a leader in such matters. The work to guarantee two-person crews isn’t done, but our voices have been heard. Well done.