The Battle of the Partisans at last has broken out in Nebraska’s one-house, officially non-partisan Legislature.

Thus we see how any system of representative government can be ruined by those bound and determined to do so.

As you read this, state senators are at home for a long weekend after a second full week of filibusters on every single bill, no matter how routine.

Debates during the first round of floor debate can last up to eight hours under Unicameral rules. If a bill advances, filibusters can last four hours on second round and two hours on final reading.

Even though senators won’t adjourn until late May or early June, noncontroversial bills have no chance at this rate.

What matters most, it seems, is that Republican conservatives and Democratic liberals have ample ammunition for their 2024 campaign cannons.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, one of the latter, has vowed to keep this up indefinitely due to the Health and Human Services Committee’s Feb. 22 advancement of a bill forbidding transgender care for minors. She’s filibustering even Democrats’ bills.

It’s unclear what it would take to get our lawmakers back to the people’s business, most of which does not involve the hot-button social-issue bills Republicans apparently intend to push through no matter the price.

Cavanaugh, who also wants to stop other gender-identity bills and of course the session’s major abortion-restriction bill, boils down her motivation to five words: “Because we can do better.”

We agree, with this caveat: Her “we” applies equally to the hard right and far left.

It’s past time for Nebraskans in between — and we believe that’s most Nebraskans — to insist on better.

We’re equally frustrated by the general failure of current generations of Americans to admit the hard reality that every human on this planet sees things just a bit differently.

That includes people who might stand close to where we personally stand, but not exactly.

Humans always stumble into the greatest, most destructive conflicts by insisting life is black and white. Adult experience should prove that’s absurd.

Both sides hold “first principles” on which they believe they must take a stand. The Telegraph so stands regarding abortion, which we decry as a civil-rights issue in the highest sense of defending the full humanity and equal dignity of every human from conception to natural death.

But, as we have written here in urging state lawmakers to value both the mother and her unborn child, there are gray areas that cannot be ignored and deserve respectful attention and action.

No matter our views or external characteristics, does not every human deserve to be able to live, make a living and live in peace without threat or fear?

That’s where too many among Nebraska’s current leaders are woefully failing us, especially on the hot-button issues that seemingly will be all they deal with this 2023 session.

For various reasons — largely political ambition, but also clashes of personalities — too many liberals and conservatives nationwide and in Nebraska keep presenting themselves at their very worst.

Many conservatives have stopped listening to liberals’ well-founded defense of the basic human rights of the poor, minorities and those who make different lifestyle choices.

Why? It’s the left’s strident insistence that women alone decide whether to yank the most basic right of all — existence — from their unborn child. (Too many men do abdicate their responsibilities for the lives they help create. That, too, is deeply wrong.)

But the hard right’s equally strident recent crusades on racial, sexual and lifestyle issues go a long, long way to convince liberals that conservatives’ value for human lives ends once they hit the atmosphere.

Compromise is both possible and imperative on these difficult issues without giving up basic convictions.

It’s done by bending on details where the other side has a point rooted in the basic decency we each believe we hold ourselves but have convinced ourselves the other side doesn’t share.

We earnestly urge our lawmakers to start acting on that decency and find solutions most Nebraskans can live with. Even if they oppose the overall outcome.

If neither side will, well, we know for a fact there are a few senators who agree with words like these.

They have more power to break this logjam than they know. And we strongly urge them to use it.