You’ve had chances for three years to read in The Telegraph about state Sen. Steve Erdman’s “consumption tax.”

With Erdman’s latest version having received public hearings Friday, and with him promising a petition drive if the Legislature won’t go along, the time to focus on it has arrived.

He wants voters to chop down all three legs of Nebraska’s fiscal stool — income, sales and property taxes — and put a state consumption tax in its place.

A pair of constitutional amendments would abolish all current taxes at the end of 2025 (except excise taxes, which would still be allowed) and impose a consumption tax on services and new products (not used ones), except for groceries and products under excise tax.

One amendment would let senators allow cities, villages and counties to add local consumption taxes. Otherwise, they’d depend on state consumption taxes for their funding.

So would schools. And all other local governments.

How would all this be done? Erdman’s third measure, Legislative Bill 79, gives details. It’s his 2023 priority bill.

This type of thing has been a long time coming. We warned in 2020 that rural Nebraskans’ patience with temporary measures and half-measures on property tax relief was nearing its limit.

We also called Erdman’s plan to blow up the tax system a “very un-conservative idea.”

We wrote here Dec. 11 that we hadn’t dismissed consumption taxes, but “how likely is an all-new system to pass when the Legislature can’t find enough courage to make less sweeping changes to help our property owners?”

Not likely at all. That leaves the promised petition drive.

And that’s why we must disagree with the lawmaker from Bayard.

Erdman’s 2020 and 2022 versions proposed initial consumption tax rates in double-digit percentages. A new OpenSky Policy Institute estimate, by contrast, holds that it’d take a 22% rate to fund current state operations alone.

That’s three times what you pay the county now after you buy a car.

Backers say you’d be able to cut state and local government, in part because the entire property-tax apparatus would become obsolete. True.

But LB 79 proposes starting the state consumption tax at just 7.5%.

For perspective: Come April 1, that percentage will be North Platte’s combined state and local sales tax rate.

And a consumption tax rate of 7.5% is supposed to replace billions statewide in sales, income and property taxes?

Now, that does suggest an experiment: Senators could first abolish every sales tax exemption right now. Except, of course, for food. Then see how much money a 7.5% rate generates.

But a new feature in the 2023 version of Erdman’s plan might be especially hard to swallow.

LB 79 would impose two statewide “equalization and review boards” atop local budget processes — one for K-12 schools, one for everyone else.

Governing boards would still set their budgets, but they’d send them to their county en route to one or the other equalization board.

Each such board would have one member from each of five districts. LB 79 would have voters elect them, but Erdman has since proposed having each district’s county boards choose their district representative jointly.

Each equalization board would write a manual that local budgets would have to satisfy. If it doesn’t, LB 79 says this:

“If the district representative, the (governor-appointed) secretary and the (state) Auditor of Public Accounts find that a preliminary budget proposal is unsatisfactory, the county or political subdivision shall have until Oct. 15 to correct the proposal …

“If the revised budget proposal remains unsatisfactory after the Oct. 15 deadline, the district representative shall have authority to make any necessary revisions to the budget proposal.”

One person — elected by voters, but maybe not — would have ultimate power over local budgets in multiple counties.

Erdman’s “statement of intent” for LB 79 says it “retains local control over the budgeting process.”

Really?

No one in the State Capitol has that kind of power today. Nebraskans wouldn’t stand for it.

We don’t see Erdman’s colleagues adopting his consumption tax. But what if petition circulators soon come up to you and say, “Want to sign these petitions to get rid of property, sales and income taxes?”

Read their petitions first. Carefully. If they still match what LB 79 says, be prepared to kiss local control goodbye.