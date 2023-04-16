If you’ve followed North Platte’s debates over tax increment financing, you’ll notice a recurring theme in comments by local TIF opponents.

It’s on a topic that honestly ought always to be fully aired with every TIF proposal: Is it actually needed?

That is, does it really take diverting the extra property taxes generated by a project for up to 15 years to offset part of a developer’s costs to build or expand in North Platte?

It’s called the “but-for” test: “But for” TIF, the project wouldn’t happen.

Section 18-2116 of state law says a local government must judge in considering TIF whether “the redeveloping project in the plan would not be economically feasible without the use of tax increment financing.”

The opinion has been voiced frequently in North Platte — by some elected officials and Telegraph letter-writers and online commenters — that the answer to that question is always “no.”

As in: “Of course it’s feasible without TIF. Developers have a lot of money. They don’t need any help.”

That’s not a direct quote, but it’s a pretty accurate summary.

It’s been very American for most of this nation’s history to suspect the motives of big business and people with much more money than most of us will ever have.

But is it always fair?

A rare window into the “but-for” question was opened during Thursday’s meeting of North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority, which receives TIF proposals and finalizes those that win City Council approval.

Dial Properties Inc. of Omaha has a lengthy history in North Platte through its DP Management LLC subsidiary’s management (but not ownership) of first Platte River Mall and now the District 177 shopping center emerging from it.

With encouragement from North Platte leaders, Dial’s DP Development LLC sought and won council approval in 2020 for TIF to help it build the first 80 units of the Victory Village apartments on North Platte’s west edge.

Now that all 80 units are finished and filled with tenants — less than a year after Phase 1’s dedication last July — DP is seeking, again with the city’s encouragement, to build more apartments to further relieve North Platte’s housing shortage.

They got the CRA’s approval in September to access the rest of their original $2.9 million TIF grant to build 40 more units for now.

But rising costs made them pause, DP Chief Financial Officer Bob Furley told CRA members Thursday.

“On Phase 1, we were about $140,000 a unit” with construction costs, he said. “Our Phase 2 is looking closer to about $190,000 a unit.”

But with help from TIF, an unidentified local investor and $250,000 in Shot in the Arm incentives from the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. (which similarly aided Phase 1), DP now is proposing to build 120 more units for a total of 200.

Because that requires even more TIF help, DP needs to gain City Council approval again to finish Victory Village.

Would DP be willing — or able — to build those extra 120 units without TIF?

Businesses don’t like to talk about profit margins. But consider this from Mike Bacon, the Gothenburg lawyer who works with North Platte’s CRA and some other cities on TIF projects.

He told CRA members Thursday that DP had “sent (Bacon) an analysis of the ‘but-for’ test, which shows that without TIF, their rate of return for their $26 million investment is around 3%, which would not induce them to come and invest in your community at that level.”

Think about that: A 3% profit, in DP’s business judgment, wouldn’t cover their construction and payroll costs sufficiently to make it worth coming back to North Platte to build.

Please also consider the following selection of average net profit margins by industry in January, as reported by New York University:

Building materials: 10.3%.

Construction supplies: 8.23%.

Homebuilding: 13.98%.

Engineering/construction: 2.16%.

And that, North Platte business leaders would tell you, is why it’s so hard for them to find anyone to build new “workforce housing” without TIF.

There aren’t enough homebuilders based in or close to North Platte these days. That leaves turning to housing developers in metro areas who can make more money by staying close to home.

Unless they’re persuaded with incentives and TIF.

Seems to us like TIF’s “but-for” test isn’t that hard to pass these days.