The Wild West Arena resounded with shouts of excitement as the annual Partner Up Rodeo event hosted students with disabilities from around the area on Wednesday.

Organizers said this year a record-setting 223 students registered for the event. ESU 16 and MPCC rodeo team members from McCook and North Platte, along with the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association hosted the event.

The Nebraska High School Rodeo Association initially supported the event for more than eight years. In 2012, ESU 16 and the MPCC rodeo team joined as hosts.

In a press release, ESU 16 said, “Community volunteers from area businesses and schools donate their time, their horses and their smiles to help the kids have a great day. Volunteers have said they get as much or more out of the event as the kids.”

Participants have the opportunity to ride a horse, throw a rope, ride in a horse drawn wagon and much more while being partnered with a junior high or high school student, or rodeo athlete. The social interaction of the kids with disabilities and the community members is unique.

Students with disabilities participated alongside 104 student volunteers and over 100 community volunteers.