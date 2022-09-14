Partnering Up helps kids enjoy rodeo

Whoops and hollers sounded across the Wild West Arena complex on Wednesday as the Partner Up Rodeo event brought in about 140 kids with disabilities.

Lou Cox-Fornander, of the Partner Up Rodeo Committee, said this is the 10th year of the event that offers a day of fun to students from schools across west-central Nebraska.

“It was started as a day to just help kids with disabilities experience the Western way of life,” Cox-Fornander said. "It has blossomed into a great community event where the high school rodeo kids and some of the general education kids come and partner.”

She said the high school volunteers came from as far away as Ainsworth and Wauneta-Palisade and schools throughout the area.

Coy Johnston, a high school student at Stapleton said he has been at the rodeo most of his life.

“My parents rodeoed so I was just kind of born into it,” Johnston said. “I won the National High School championship in steer wrestling in July.”

Johnston has been volunteering for Partner Up Rodeo for four or five years.

“I think it’s a great deal kind of giving back and helping these kids,” Johnston said. “I just like helping out kids who don’t have the same opportunities as me.”

Senior Jacei Spangler of Arthur has participated in junior rodeos, junior high rodeos and throughout her high school career as well.

“I competed at nationals my eighth grade year in goat tying,” Spangler said. “It’s just a really good thing to be in.”

She volunteers because of the joy it gives her.

“Helping kids to do things that I love really makes me happy,” Spangler said, “and I like to see the smiles on the kids’ faces because they have a good time doing something you also love.”

The day began with the North Platte Community College rodeo team demonstrating bull riding and other events to the crowd of kids with disabilities, high school and adult volunteers. After lunch, kids with disabilities were given the opportunity to try their hand at some simulated rodeo events.