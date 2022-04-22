Pending Adoption - Sonny

Socialization/training: Sonny was very fearful when he first came to rescue. He has come a long way living in a... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Snoop Dogg, one of pop culture’s most prominent marijuana advocates, will spend cannabis celebration day on stage at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
All three expected front-runners in the May 10 primary election were in North Platte during the day, with Brett Lindstrom speaking at a morning gathering and Charles W. Herbster and Jim Pillen at separate afternoon events.
A candidate for the Nebraska State Board of Education is responding to allegations of sexual assault made against her son, a student at Chadron State College. "Ultimately, we are confident the truth will prevail," Elizabeth Tegtmeier said in the statement.
Based in Wichita, Kansas, Freddy’s had 467 current or planned locations in 36 states listed on its website as of Wednesday.
Fire crews responded late Monday night to a fire in an alley between Cottonwood and Poplar streets in North Platte.
Both will become parking lots for the bar, built in 1917 by Woodgate and J.F. Abernathy. It acquired its present use in 1939 and name in 1943.
Dezjia N. Davis and Taylor M. Davis are both charged with a felony possession of a controlled substance, among other charges after a traffic stop in Dawson County Sunday.
The suspect was taken into custody after he was found hiding on the top of a livestock trailer at a nearby farm. A thermal drone and K-9 unit assisted in finding the 17-year-old.
Skip Altig, board president, suggested the discussion would first take place in a personnel committee meeting to decide whether it should come before the board at a regular meeting.
A 23-year-old Brule man is charged with two misdemeanors after he is alleged to have removed his clothes and walked around the Nebraska Truck …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.