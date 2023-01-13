Penguin Project registration scheduled for Jan.17

The Penguin Project offers opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities to express themselves through theater.

The program, which was founded by North Platte Pubic Schools special education teacher Staysha Adams, is moving forward with sign-ups from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. The show is open to children and young adults with special needs ages 8 through 25 from the North Platte area.

The group will be performing a musical production titled “Annie Jr.,” a junior version of the popular musical “Annie.”

David Cooper will direct the play with Ashley Aloi as assistant director and music directors Lane and Ladonna Swedberg.

The directors will do several activities with the children including singing, and will cast the show after the first few rehearsals. Mentors are needed for both on-stage and backstage.

First rehearsal is scheduled for Jan. 31 and the performance will take place on May 20 to 21 at the Playhouse.

For more information, contact the Penguin team at penguin.project.np@gmail.com or call Aloi at the Playhouse at 308-532-8559.