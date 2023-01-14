 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pesticide training in Custer County to help producers renew certification

February private pesticide trainings in Custer County will help farmers and ranchers renew their certified private pesticide applicator’s license. The public is also welcome.

The dates, locations and times are as follows:

Ansley, 7 p.m., Jan. 30, Community Building, 720 Douglas St.

Sargent, 1 p.m., Feb. 2, Community Building, 314 W. Main St.

Callaway, 1 p.m., Feb. 7, Senior Center, 105 N. Grand Ave.

Broken Bow, 1 p.m., Feb. 9, at the 4-H Building, 44100 Memorial Drive.

Arnold, 1.p.m., Feb. 13, Legion Building, 112 N. Walnut St.

In order to become certified, producers must pay a $50 recertification fee for study materials and training, and will then be billed an additional $25 by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

There is a $50 online training session available to those who cannot attend. Attending private pesticide training outside the county is also an option.

Pre-registration is required by calling the Custer County Extension office at 308-872-6831. Producers must be certified in order to purchase or use any restricted-use pesticides.

