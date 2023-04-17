Governor Jim Pillen has extended a statewide ban on outdoor burning through midnight on Sunday, April 23. The order suspends the authority of local fire officials to issue burn permits during this time period.

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a fire watch for our area through Thursday. The watch is for all of west central, north central and southwest Nebraska and the eastern portion of the Panhandle.

The watch is due to “elevated to near critical fire weather conditions” expected as a result of low humidity and windy conditions.

At the same time, ”Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across much of western and north central Nebraska Tuesday evening. The primary hazards include large hail and damaging winds.

Pillen’s original order was issued last Thursday. It includes the following statement:

“The continuing period of dry weather and drought conditions may cause increased dangers and elevated fire risk to include extreme rangeland fire danger, and may create problems greater in scope than local governments alone may resolve.”