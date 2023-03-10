While retail stores have had vegetable and flower seeds for a while and will soon have transplants, it’s still too early to plant outside.

“This frustration is one of the most common comments that I receive from gardeners,” said David Lott in a press release. He is a University of Nebraska Extension Educator based in North Platte. Waiting for the soil to be warm enough is key for success, he said. That is especially true for tomatoes, peppers and vine crops, which will not tolerate even a light freeze.

Lott recommended using a soil thermometer, which he called “one of the most valuable gardening tools.” They are available at garden centers or online and will last for years if kept clean and in good repair. Not only will a thermometer track temperatures for planting, but also the timing of applying pre-emergent herbicides to the home lawn.

As another resource, the UNL Crop Watch website tracks soil temperatures across Nebraska. Go to cropwatch.unl.edu/soiltemperature. Select a location to see the seven-day average reading.

When using a soil thermometer, follow the directions carefully to check temperatures at a depth of four inches under bare soil. Wait long enough for an accurate reading; 15 minutes for example.

Check at the same time, each of four consecutive mornings. Avoid planting until the temperature is consistently at the required minimum.

Oregon State University Extension places vegetables in the following groupings, based on minimum soil temperatures for planting:

40 degrees Fahrenheit: arugula, fava beans, kale, lettuce, pak choi, parsnips, peas, radicchio, radishes and spinach seed.

50 degrees: Chinese cabbage, leeks, onions, Swiss chard and turnips.

60 degrees: include beans, beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots and cauliflower. Keep in mind that beans are prone to freeze damage.

70 degrees: tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, cucumbers, squash, corn and melons. These crops are very prone to freeze damage as transplants, and seeds may germinate slowly even at the minimum planting temperature.

For more information, email dlott2@unl.edu, or call UNL Extension. The North Platte office is at 308-532-2683.