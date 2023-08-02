The North Platte Community Playhouse offers four productions for the 2023-24 season.

"Cinderella: The Musical" performances are Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1, 6, 7 and 8. The classic will be followed by "Steel Magnolias," "Sister Act: The Musical" and "Something Rotten: The Musical."

"Cinderella: The Musical"

• This Tony-Award winning musical adaptation of the well-loved classic invites us to build a better, kinder world together, with the help of the fairy godmother, a pumpkin, and a little magic.

"Steel Magnolias"

Nov. 10, 11, 12, and Nov. 17, 18, 19

• "Steel Magnolias" is a comedy-drama about a young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, who finds work at the local salon, where a group of women share a close bond of friendship and welcome her into the fold.

"Sister Act: The Musical"

Feb. 9, 10, 11, and Feb. 16, 17, 18, 2024

• A woman hiding in a convent helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own. This feel-good comedy smash is based on the 1992 comedy film of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg.

"Something Rotten: The Musical"

April 19, 20, 21, and April 26, 27, 28, 2024

• Two brothers set out to write the world's first musical in this hilarious smash-up of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway.

Season memberships are available and must be purchased by Sept. 1 in order to be processed in time for the first show. Cost: Adults, $60; Students, $30; Family, $150.

Patron memberships are also available and receive recognition in the programs and on the monitors at the Playhouse. Cost: Bravo $200, includes two season memberships; Encore $350, includes three season memberships; Take A Box $500, includes four season memberships; In the Spotlight $1,000, includes five season memberships).

For more information call 308-532-8559 or visit the Playhouse website at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com.