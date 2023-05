Uretek will begin bridge maintenance on the Poplar Street viaduct between Sixth Street and Seventh Street on Thursday, the North Platte Engineering Department said in a press release.

The project is expected to take about a week to complete. Alternate routes will be required.

"Please use caution around the construction area and observe and follow all signs for the safety of you and the workers," the release said.

For information, contact 308-535-6724.