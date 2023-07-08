The North Platte Powwow involved 50 dancers performing for a crowd of onlookers. Dancers of all ages showed up, along with Food trucks, vendors and face painters surrounding the dance arena.

At the center was an American flag.

Veterans are a big feature at the powwow, as the funds raised from the event go towards Operation Christmas Card, a nonprofit run by Char Swalberg, who sends care packages to over 300 troops. The packages include items that support hygiene, some snacks, entertainment and a Christmas card wishing them well.

“We couldn’t do this without the support of the community, she said.

Different dances commenced with participants from all ages. One man, Emmanuel Black Bear, came all the way from Pine Ridge, South Dakota to dance.

“It just makes me feel good,” he said. “It feels good to be able to do what we do every weekend in the summer time.”

He said he and his family travels all over the country to dance at powwows.

Three traveling groups of singers along with vendors came all the way from states like California and New Mexico to participate.