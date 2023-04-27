A grant from Mid Nebraska Community Foundation offered the Prairie Arts Center a chance to purchase a new sculpture for its outdoor sculpture garden.

The "Fire Within" was created by Norfolk artist Mike Fluent for the Sculpture Walk Across Nebraska Project.

On hand to welcome the sculpture were PAC staff and board members Brandy Jamerman, left, Cheri Erickson, Alan Erickson, Tara Lienemann, Holly Carlini, Wava Best, Eric Seacrest of Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, and Delilah Franklin-Robinson.

The communities of Norfolk and Grand Island are part of the SWAN project that brings outdoor art to residents and visitors through a revolving sculpture walk. The PAC is located at 416 N. Jeffers.