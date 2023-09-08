North Platte's 2023-24 city budget easily won final City Council approval Thursday, locking in the first cut in city government's property tax needs in eight years.

A last-minute decision to allocate an extra $25,000 from electric fund reserves to the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. didn't alter the bottom lines in City Hall's $260.9 million spending plan, property tax request and tax rate.

Council members voted 7-0 to adopt the amended budget after agreeing 4-3 to raise the chamber's annual support from $125,000 to $150,000. Councilman Mark Woods was absent from Thursday's special budget meeting.

Separate votes set Municipal Light & Water's electric, water and wastewater rates, adopted the city's latest salary schedule, claimed the maximum budget authority under state lids and ratified an 8.6% cut in the city property tax rate to 40.1 cents per $100 of taxable value.

North Platte's city property tax request totaled a bit over $7.59 million, 0.8% less than in 2022-23. City officials have said three years' worth of surging city sales-tax collections enabled them to ask for less from property owners.

The council also held an unscheduled 56-minute executive session, taking no action after it ended. Councilman Brad Garrick cited contract negotiations in his motion for the closed session.

Council colleague Ty Lucas offered the motion to raise the city's annual contribution to the chamber, saying the idea was his alone and wasn't being explicitly sought by chamber leaders.

President and CEO Gary Person's official June 20 request letter asked to keep the city's support for the chamber's activities "at least" at the same $125,000 level as recent years.

"But if you can find wiggle room in your budget, additional funding would be appreciated and is needed," Person wrote.

Lucas noted that City Hall eliminated its own economic development department several years ago in favor of closer cooperation with the chamber and the former North Platte Development Corp. Those two groups merged in 2008.

Person and chamber employees perform several duties on behalf of city government, including managing its Quality Growth Fund for economic development projects, Lucas said.

Given that and the chamber's key role in North Platte's recent economic development successes, "I want to make sure we're not forgetting about them a little bit," he said.

Chamber support is by far the largest item in the city's promotions budget, which City Administrator Layne Groseth said has long been covered by ML&W capital reserves.

Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful will receive $15,000 in 2023-24, up from $11,250. Nebraskaland Days and the Lincoln County Community Development Corp. will each continue getting $11,250, while the city's contribution to Canteen District Inc. will remain at $10,000 next year.

With Thursday's vote, the city will spend a combined $197,500 to support the five groups, 17% more than the $168,750 contributed in 2022-23.

Councilman Pete Volz said he also "felt we need to do more for the chamber" when he read Person's letter saying more help would be welcomed.

"Without them, we would be severely underserved," he said.

But Volz joined Councilman Ed Rieker and Councilwoman Donna Tryon in voting against Lucas' amendment. Lucas, Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Brad Garrick and Brian Flanders voted in favor.

Discussion over boosting the chamber's support focused more on its source. Rieker cited recent comments by Groseth at council meetings that ML&W's costs for infrastructure supplies, such as electrical transformers and PVC pipe, have soared well beyond the inflation rate in some cases.

"I don't think we can sing enough accolades for the chamber and all they've done for the city, especially Gary Person," he said. But "I would propose we wait a year on this."

Garrick said council members should consider during next summer's 2024-25 budget work whether city support for the five groups should come from a different budget source. Lucas agreed.