The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has announced that Walk To The Rock, the trails connecting the Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center to the base of Chimney Rock, will be dedicated at a public ceremony beginning at noon on Saturday. The dedication will take place at the trailhead on the Gordon and Patty Howard Patio, across from Chimney Rock Cemetery in Bayard.

“We are excited to be opening the trails to the public,” said Gail DeBuse Potter, president of NSHSF board of directors. “These carefully designed, safe and ecologically sound trails will allow visitors to enjoy the visually stunning view of the landmark while preserving the landscape for future generations.”

Walk To The Rock includes four, ten-foot-wide hiking trails, ranging in length from .2 miles to 1.76 miles, and two 130-foot bridges spanning ravines. The two bridges make the path crossable for all visitors, including the elderly and those using wheelchairs, walkers and strollers. The finely crushed gravel trail bed allows wheeled transportation and maintenance equipment to easily glide over the pathway.

Substantial grant funding was received from the Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation, the D F Dillon Foundation, the Acklie Charitable Trust, Oregon Trail Community Foundation, Scotts Bluff County Tourism Bureau, Quivey Bay Foundation and the Peed Family Foundation. The $1.9 million-dollar public fundraising campaign began in March of 2023, however, $350,000 is still needed for completion.

“We are grateful to all our generous donors who supported our vision and saw the need for this project,” said Leslie Fattig, NSHSF executive director. “This area exists as an important historical site and a living testament to the journeys of early westward-traveling pioneers, and it gives us an opportunity to educate people on the role Chimney Rock played in the development of our state.”

Trail signs will honor donors to this project. Trail A is named for the Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation, Trail C for Crete Carrier and Trail D will be the Community Trail. All donors over $1,000 will be recognized on this Trail. The bridge situated in front of Chimney Rock is named for D F Dillion. Trail B has not been named at this time. Trail signs will be installed as they are completed.

The dedication will include Gail DeBuse Potter reading Ted Kooser’s poem “This Is Nebraska.” The first 200 attendees will receive Gering Bakery Chimney Rock cookies.