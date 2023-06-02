LINCOLN — The Nebraska Broadband Office along with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the Nebraska Information Technology Commission and the Office of the Chief Information Officer have announced seven public meeting locations across Nebraska in an effort to provide and seek information about the quality and availability of high-speed internet access.

These sessions build upon the Nebraska Public Service Commission and the OCIO/NITC earlier sessions and are intended to assist the state in developing comprehensive approach to addressing digital access across all Nebraska communities, the agencies said in a press release.

The public information meetings are part of an ongoing effort to understand the unique connectivity needs of communities and how they may best be addressed.

The program aims to expand high-speed internet access and digital opportunities through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program and the Digital Equity Planning Initiative.

The BEAD program provides funding for planning, adoption and infrastructure deployment to expand high-speed broadband, especially in communities that lack high-speed internet. The upcoming NDOT meetings are:

Kearney — 6:30 p.m., June 8; Kearney Public Library, 2020 First St.

North Platte — 5:30 p.m. June 13; Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St.

McCook — 5:30 p.m. June 14; Public Safety Center, 505 West C St.

Broken Bow — 5:30 p.m. June 21; Broken Bow Public Library, 626 D St.

South Sioux City — 5:30 p.m. June 29; South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront, 385 E. Fourth St.

Lincoln — 5:30 p.m. July 11; NDOT Auditorium, 1500 Nebraska Parkway.

Omaha — 5:30 p.m. July 12; NDOT State Operations Center, 4425 S. 108th St.

Meetings are open to the public and will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about broadband programs and buildout across the state and provide input into digital access, affordability and need for technical skills resources to create equitable distribution of resources.

For those who are unable to attend and want to learn more about high-speed internet access in Nebraska, go to broadband.nebraska.gov/home to review information and provide feedback.