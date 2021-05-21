Public Service Commission member urges rural cities and counties to use American Relief Plan Act funds to improve broadband, water or sewer

But Lynn Rex, Cannon’s League of Nebraska Municipalities counterpart, said the ARP lists four general purposes for its funds. Three are tied to COVID-19, but the category including water, sewer and broadband doesn’t mention the virus.

That means cities that move too fast to spend that money could be forced to pay it back if Washington rules they didn’t have a pandemic-related reason, Rex said.

The answer “begins and ends with what the U.S. Treasury guidelines (for spending ARP funds) will be,” she said.

Cities and counties also could be sued if they have multiple telecommunications providers and reached out to one for an ARP-funded project without giving others a chance to compete, said Lash Chaffin, the league’s utilities section manager.

On the other hand, many of Nebraska’s areas where broadband remains scarce to absent have only one provider, Chaffin said.

“Once we get the rules, there are a lot of cities that would like to use it for broadband,” he said. “But there will be some hoops to jump through.”

Cannon, who recently replaced retired NACO Executive Director Larry Dix, agreed that cities and counties have to make sure of the new law’s rules first.