Q&As on North Platte's proposed YMCA to operate an expanded Rec Center

Highlights of a public “frequently asked questions” page on the proposed North Platte Recreation Complex expansion regarding the proposed new North Platte branch of the Scottsbluff YMCA (for full FAQs, please visit the City Hall page at ci.north-platte.ne.us):

Q. What is the proposed fee structure for membership (under the proposed North Platte YMCA)?

A. Membership structure can range from monthly to annual with various categories, such as single, family and senior. The affordable pricing will be based on the North Platte market, and a scholarship program will be in place. The YMCA philosophy is “Y for all.”

Q. Will the hours of operation change?

A. The hours will be determined based on member needs, program timing and staff availability.

Q. Will the YMCA also operate Cody Pool?

A. The operating agreement has not been finalized; however, the discussion regarding the operations of Cody Pool is underway.

Q. Will the Rec Center employees be employed by the Scottsbluff YMCA?

A. Many of the current Rec Center employees are likely to choose positions with the YMCA. However, some may choose other positions within the City of North Platte operations.

Q. Will there be a local Rec Center/YMCA board?

A. The governance of a North Platte branch will have two components. The first component being that the branch will fall under the YMCA by-laws and articles of incorporation. There will be two to three North Platte representatives added to the Scottsbluff YMCA Board of Directors. The second component would consist of a North Platte-based advisory board that ideally would include a Scottsbluff YMCA board member, Scottsbluff YMCA executive staff and an additional two to three North Platte representatives. This board would serve as the guiding force of North Platte operations.

Q. Will the City of North Platte continue to pay a subsidy to the Rec Center?

A. Yes. The City of North Platte will maintain ownership of the Rec Center building and support the operation with maintenance staff and other basic maintenance services.

Q. Will the City maintain any control with regards to operations?

A. The City will negotiate an operating agreement with the Scottsbluff YMCA that is best for the people of North Platte. City leadership intend to keep our residents’ best interest at the forefront by holding at least two seats on the Scottsbluff YMCA board. In addition, the agreement will include a 180-day contract “out clause” in the event the YMCA no longer meets the best interests of the residents.

Source: North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance