The Golden Spike Tower near Bailey Yard in North Platte presents an opportunity for tourists to ask questions about trains.

Volunteers spend time as guides and listen to and answer those questions on a daily basis. The Golden Spike is a nonprofit organization that is not associated with the Union Pacific Railroad or Bailey Yard.

Two 30-year veterans of the Union Pacific, now retired, are two of the volunteers at the Golden Spike that help answer those questions. Richard Foran retired from Union Pacific in 2003 after 36 years and Dan Dishman retired a few years ago after 35. Both have a wealth of knowledge about the railroad.

As tourists come to the Spike, the volunteers make themselves available to explain what might be happening in the yard below them.

Questions vary and the two volunteers shared some of the more interesting queries they have heard. One question that comes up often is what the trains transport.

“I always tell people, if you can imagine it, they ship it.” Foran said.

He said one of the most interesting items he transported in his years as an engineer was the space shuttle rocket boosters.

“They used to go from Utah down into Cape Canaveral,” Foran said. “When they’re spent (after a shuttle launch) they drop into the ocean and then they go back and are rebuilt.”

The boosters would go back and forth on Union Pacific trains. Foran said often a passenger coach would carry technicians with them behind the rockets.

“The train hauling the boosters needed to have a spread track between us because we were too wide,” Foran said.

Another unusual train Foran experienced was the Barnum & Bailey Circus Train.

“You’ll never see that again, that’s from the old days,” Foran said. “I picked it up when it was in Colorado and going to North Platte, then on through back down to Florida.”

He said every car is different. Some trains haul grain, there is a lot of coal transported through Bailey Yard, and Foran said some cars carry items that cannot be transported by truck.

A young 12-year-old visitor asked an interesting question.

“He says, ‘How many trucks would it take to haul one coal train?’” Foran said. “I said, ‘That’s a good question. Get your phone out, you’ve got a calculatoron it.” And he sat there and figured it out.”

Foran told him one rail car carries what it would take 2½ trucks to haul. He directed the young boy to multiply that times 130, which used to be the average coal train length.

“He sat there and worked the numbers,” Foran said. “He said 350 trucks. You’d never be able to get on the interstate with that many trucks.”

However, Foran said that was only half the number because one had to figure the empty trucks returning to the coal mine, making it 700 trucks on the highways.

“He said, ‘Wow, I never thought about that,’” Foran said.

A visitor at the tower, who asked not to be identified, at the time of this interview had a question about hobos. Dishman told him there are still a lot of people who sneak on board.

“They still ride the trains,” Dishman said. “I had a westbound train that was a Denver train and we were waiting for an air test.”

He heard someone holler from outside.

“I looked down and there were two guys with backpacks on,” Dishman said. “One of them hollered at me and asked if the train was going to Denver. I looked at the conductor and looked back at him and I said, ‘No, we’re going to Cheyenne.’”

Dishman said the idea was to try to discourage the men from riding his train.

“In the old days when you had a caboose, there was always a conductor so you had someone who could watch the train between the engine and the caboose,” Foran said. “Now they moved the conductor to the front so it’s harder to watch.”

The train Dishman was on had its air test completed and he took off west. When it got to Ogallala a scanner noted an issue with a live hand brake.

“This was in October and the conductor got back on the engine after he checked the car,” Dishman said. “He said, ‘You know those two guys that wanted to get on the train in North Platte. They were out in the middle of the cornfield eating corn.’”

Dishman laughed because corn in October is hard as rocks.

Another question from a visitor stumped Dishman for a while.

“I had a lady who came up and asked me if I could tell her where the ‘sheep jump’ was,” Dishman said. “I’ve worked here for 40 years and I have no idea. So I did a little research.”

At the west end of the yard, when working the west hump, the trims are pulled out west until the rear end of the train clears the switch that is on top of the hump.

“You go under the power lead overpass and there’s something written on the underside of that overpass in a foreign language,” Dishman said. “And what that meant is sheep jump. So the sheep jump is just the power lead overpass.”

Foran said the trains he drove often hauled automobiles to Denver. They would come from the factories in Chicago and Detroit and come through North Platte; he would take them on to Colorado.

“I would have between 40 and 60 loads of automobiles,” Foran said. “We set them out at Rolla, Colorado, which is a major hub.”

The hub is a common lot at Rolla and a big trucking company would pick up the cars and transport them to dealerships in North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.

“Each auto rack had 15 cars on it,” Foran said. “Trucks have just two layers, but railcars had three layers of auto racks. Today transporting cars is pretty much the same. It’s very efficient.”

With trucks, Foran said the cars are more exposed.

“Years and years ago the rail cars were all in the open,” Foran said. “Kids would throw rocks and there was a lot of damage. You couldn’t catch them because you were moving on down the track. By the time you went back they would be miles away. “

Now the rail cars are completely enclosed and insurance-wise it’s better for the company, the dealer and everybody else, Foran said.

Other questions that come up include why there aren’t any passenger trains, types of hazardous materials or how much power does it take to pull a train.