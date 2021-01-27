Ramada by Wyndham owners apply for Quality Growth Fund grant to remodel North Platte's Sandhills Convention Center, restaurant

In the wake of November’s closure of Canteen Bar & Grille, the owners of Ramada by Wyndham want North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund to cover about half the cost of a Sandhills Convention Center and restaurant remodeling plan.
Their request for a $296,000 grant — about one-fifth of QGF’s current $1.48 million in uncommitted funds — will go before the fund’s Citizens Review Committee at 2 p.m. Thursday.
North Platte Hospitality Inc.’s application is the only business before the committee, which will meet in the conference room at the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., 502 S. Dewey St.
The City Council will make the final decision on the application by Kanwar Gulati of San Jose, California, and Neeraj Chadha of San Ramon, California, who bought the complex in 2017.
In a Dec. 27 remodeling and business plan with their application, the partners say “there is still value” in the Ramada but the convention center and restaurant need “updates and enhancements” to realize it.
The 123-room hotel opened as North Platte’s first Holiday Inn in 1965, a year before Interstate 80 was fully completed to the city.
After 30 years as a Holiday Inn and three as the Camino Inn, the hotel rebranded as a Quality Inn & Suites and opened the Sandhills Convention Center after an extensive 1998 remodeling aided by tax increment financing.
The Quality Growth Fund, which reserves a portion of city sales-tax proceeds for economic projects, wasn’t founded by North Platte voters until 2001.
North Platte Hospitality Inc. rebranded the hotel as the Ramada in January 2019, with the Quality Inn label moving across I-80 to a former Comfort Inn.
The city’s original Ramada Inn operated for many years on the Modern Tire Pros and Super Suds sites at South Jeffers and West Leota streets.
Canteen Bar & Grille, successor to the original Holiday Inn’s restaurant, was leased and operated by Chef Chuck and Tammy Lalanne for most of the years since the 1998 hotelwide remodeling.
It shut down Nov. 7 in what the Lalannes described in a Facebook post as a “constructive eviction” by the Ramada’s owners.
In their QGF application, Gulati and Chadha said the restaurant — which also catered the food for Sandhills Convention Center events — “is in desperate need of repairs and remodeling as it has not been maintained for (the) past many years.”
Because Canteen Bar & Grille’s closure also cut off the convention center’s food service, Ramada “plans to start the first phase of improvement immediately” so the kitchen can serve upcoming meetings. The restaurant would be reopened later.
The partners’ application says they’d use QGF funds first to repair and replace kitchen equipment and replenish food and beverage inventory and cutlery. “Some remodeling” of the dining and lounge areas would follow once the kitchen can resume catering.
“The previous tenant removed certain FF&E (fixtures, furniture and equipment) in accordance with their leased terms,” Gulati and Chadha said in their accompanying remodeling plan.
That document says the Ramada’s “hotel guest rooms and public spaces have gone through major renovation” over the past two years since the 2019 rebranding.
Along with restaurant repairs and renovations, the remodeling plan says, the convention center needs a “major roof repair” estimated at $245,000. That’s about 41% of the plan’s overall $592,000 in listed remodeling and staffing costs.
North Platte Hospitality also plans to install a new audio-visual system, install new floor and wall coverings, and update light fixtures in the Sandhills space.
The remodeling plan says Ramada is recruiting for 23 convention center and restaurant jobs, led by a new general manager, banquet catering manager, executive chef, sous-chef/broil chef, dining room manager and beverage manager.
City records show the Quality Growth Fund had a fund balance of just over $4 million on Dec. 31. Nearly $2.42 million of that is committed to various projects.
QGF could receive up to $325,000 in new reserved sales-tax funds by March 31, when the fund’s current 10-year cycle expires and the 10-year renewal that voters approved in November begins.
Under the new 10-year cycle, the fund could gain up to $325,000 more by Sept. 30, the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Those infusions depend on net city sales tax collections reaching separate “trigger points” over the twin six-month periods. QGF usually has a single, yearlong annual trigger point to reach to gain up to $650,000 in new funds.