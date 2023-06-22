Randy Vlasin of Hayes Center has been awarded the state FFA Golden Owl Award. He was also honored as Outstanding Agricultural Educator of the Year, at the Nebraska Career Education Conference, June 5-8 in Kearney.

Finalists for the Golden Owl award were the following Agriculture teachers and FFA advisors, with their schools listed:

Amanda Hafer, Lutheran High Northeast, Norfolk.

Ashtyn Vivion, Alliance.

Brent Nollette, Valentine.

Chad Schimmels, Eustis-Farnam.

Robyn Graham, Humphrey.

The award was presented by Nebraska FFA Foundation and Nebraska Agriculture Education Association in partnership with Nationwide Insurance.

Vlasin received the Golden Owl trophy along with a $3,000 check funded by Nationwide.

“For over the past 30 years Randy Vlasin has been a leader in Nebraska agriculture education and FFA," said Stacey Agnew, executive director of the Nebraska FFA Foundation. "He is known as one of the most competent educators in supporting students' FFA leadership and community involvement. He understands the dynamics of preparing students for careers in agriculture, especially in rural Nebraska. Likewise, he shares his wisdom as a mentor and thought leader for all of agriculture education and FFA in Nebraska.”

Vlasin taught school for 34 years before retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Originally from Hayes Center, his first teaching job out of college was at Wilbur-Claytonia, where he taught for two years, then he taught in Imperial for 23 years. He left teaching for seven years, but missed the classroom and the students. He taught in Hayes Center for nine years.

Of the 28 students in Hayes Center High School this past school year, nearly all were in the FFA program under Vlasin’s leadership.

What I enjoy most about teaching is watching kids succeed,” Vlasin said. “FFA is creating opportunities for students to be successful and it does it through agriculture. The most fulfilling experiences are the ones where I see students who really don’t believe they’re capable,” but then, “with a little coaching and teaching—seeing them try new things and seeing them follow through,” they become successful. “Most ag teachers have those kinds of stories.”

Throughout his teaching career, Vlasin has inspired hundreds of students to believe in themselves.