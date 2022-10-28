Rare ranked showdown for No. 3 Tennessee, No. 19 Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than just bragging rights will be on the line Saturday night between Tennessee and Kentucky.

It will simply be the biggest game between these border rivals in 71 years.

Neither Tennessee nor Kentucky have been ranked at the same time for this game since 1951, and Saturday night will be only the third time overall. The Volunteers beat Kentucky in both 1950 and 1951, with both ranked, and Tennessee won a national championship each of those seasons.

Now the No. 3 Volunteers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) host the 19th-ranked Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) needing to focus on the task at hand and not peek ahead to a Nov. 5 visit to defending national champion and top-ranked Georgia.

"Our players got to have a real sense of urgency," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said.

The Volunteers are off to their best start since 1998, when they last won the national championship. They are coming off a 65-24 homecoming rout of UT Martin. Heupel knows the challenge of keeping the Vols thinking Wildcats and not Bulldogs.

Heupel said last year's win at No. 18 Kentucky — his first over a ranked team with the Vols — was pivotal in his program's development.

"I don't believe there was a psychological hurdle that our program had to get over," he said. "It was more a preparation/performance hurdle."

Kentucky is coming off an open date. Quarterback Will Levis sat out with a foot injury when the Wildcats were upset by South Carolina, but returned to lead Kentucky to a 27-17 win over then-No. 16 Mississippi State on Oct. 15.

"We needed some time to heal," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. "Players needed some time to heal up a little bit, getting bruised up throughout the season, getting our legs up underneath us to play a team that's as fast as Tennessee is in all areas."

Different looks

Both Kentucky and Tennessee got starting quarterbacks through the transfer portal before last season. Levis came to Kentucky from Penn State, while Hendon Hooker joined Tennessee from Virginia Tech.

"(Levis is) smart, understands offensively what they're doing," said Heupel. "Really good decision-maker."

With Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr., the Wildcats have a ball-control attack that grinds out yards and chews up the clock ranking No. 83 in the country averaging 373.7 yards.

That is pretty much the antithesis of Tennessee's philosophy. The Vols lead the country in both total offense with 571.7 yards and points with 50.1 a game.