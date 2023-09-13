The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage. Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals.

Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors to make an appointment to give now to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care, the Red Cross said in a press release.

When Idalia hit the Southeast — leading to widespread power outages, travel hazards and flooding — the storm also forced the cancellation of over a dozen blood drives and caused hundreds of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

This compounded a shortfall of about 30,000 donations in August. Right now, blood product distributions to hospitals are outpacing the number of blood donations coming in.

The Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, going to redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Those who give blood during September will receive a email coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips Haircuts. In addition, they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. Details are available at redcrossblood.org/racetogive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

CHASE COUNTY

Imperial

Chase County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 560 Park St.

Monday: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

DEUEL COUNTY

Chappell

Chappell Fire Hall, 1650 Second St.

Sept. 25: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

FRONTIER COUNTY

Maywood

Community Hall, 202 N. Commercial St.

Oct. 11: noon-6 p.m.

FURNAS COUNTY

Arapahoe

Arapahoe High School, 610 Walnut St.

Oct. 11: 12:30-6 p.m.

Cambridge

Community Building, 722 Patterson St.

Sept. 28: noon-6 p.m.

HITCHCOCK COUNTY

Stratton

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 County Ave.

Sept. 29: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

LINCOLN COUNTY

Hershey

American Legion Hall, 108 E. Second St.

Oct. 3: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

North Platte

North Platte Blood Donation Center, 1111 S. Cottonwood St.

Saturday: 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Monday: 11:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:45 a.m.-6:15 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

Sept. 23: 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

Sept. 24: 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Sept. 25: 11:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m.

Sept. 26: 11:45 a.m.-6:15 p.m.

Sept. 27: 9:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

Sept. 30: 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

Oct. 1: 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Oct. 2: noon-6:15 p.m.

Oct. 3: noon-6:15 p.m.

Oct. 4: 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

Oct. 7: 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

Oct. 8: 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Oct. 9: noon-6:15 p.m.

Oct. 10: noon-6:15 p.m.

Oct. 11: 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St.

Sept. 28: 1-7 p.m.

NPCC Dining Hall, 601 W. State Farm Road.

Sept. 29: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Eagles Club, 620 N. Chestnut St.

Oct. 4: noon-6 p.m.

Valley Christian Church, 2001 W. State Farm Road.

Oct. 5: noon-6 p.m.

LOGAN COUNTY

Stapleton

Wednesday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Village Hall, 236 Main Street

PERKINS COUNTY

Elsie

Methodist Church, 404 Madrid St.

Sept. 22: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

RED WILLOW COUNTY

Indianola

Indianola VFW Community Hall, 408 F St.

Oct. 4: 12:30-6 p.m.

McCook

Anytime Fitness, 204 Norris Ave.

Sept. 29: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

McCook College Student Union, 1202 E. Third St.

Oct. 5: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ed Thomas YMCA, 901 West E St.

Oct. 9: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.