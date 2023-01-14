 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rescheduled post drought meeting for the Sandhills are in Arthur Feb. 1

A post-drought meeting for the Sandhills ranchers will be at the Arthur County Fairgrounds Feb. 1 with a social beginning at 5:30 p.m., meal at 6 p.m. and the program starting at 6:30 p.m.

There is no cost to attend the program, but registration is required by Jan. 23 to make sure there will be enough food.

The program topics and speakers are:

  • "Tax Management During Drought," by Randy Saner, beef systems Nebraska Extension educator.
  • "Pasture and Range Management During and After Drought," by Mitch Stephenson, UNL range and forage specialist.

To register, call 308-532-2683, email rsaner2@unl.edu, or contact Travis Wenzel at 308-280-0238.

