Rescheduled post drought meeting for the Sandhills are in Arthur Feb. 1

A post-drought meeting for the Sandhills ranchers will be at the Arthur County Fairgrounds Feb. 1 with a social beginning at 5:30 p.m., meal at 6 p.m. and the program starting at 6:30 p.m.
There is no cost to attend the program, but registration is required by Jan. 23 to make sure there will be enough food.
The program topics and speakers are:
- "Tax Management During Drought," by Randy Saner, beef systems Nebraska Extension educator.
- "Pasture and Range Management During and After Drought," by Mitch Stephenson, UNL range and forage specialist.
To register, call 308-532-2683, email rsaner2@unl.edu, or contact Travis Wenzel at 308-280-0238.