Rick Windham: Nebraska’s fall dove season is here

The dove season in Nebraska is open! The season opened Sept. 1. I have been waiting for this season for months. It is not only a chance to get back in the field for some hunting, but it is a chance to get together with some good friends and enjoy what Nebraska has to offer.

My opening day was a bit slower than seasons of the past, but there was still some shooting to be had. I don’t need to limit out to have a good time.

Just getting out for a hunt has a lot of satisfaction. Pulling the trigger is almost secondary to the hunt — almost. I still enjoy wing shooting.

If you haven’t been out yet, get busy. Never assume doves will be around for the entire season.

The season runs until Oct. 30, but a quick cold snap can put an end to most of the hunting. Doves head south for the winter as soon as it begins to cool off.

If you haven’t been able to do any pre-season scouting, you are too late. Here are a few last-minute tips that may help you have a successful hunt:

Look for food sources and watering holes. Doves will follow a daily routine and you can find these spots quickly if you look for them.

Look for vegetation patches that produce small seeds or along the edges of wheat stubble, harvested millet, etc.

Pick a spot with tall trees with bare limbs and power lines near the area you’ll hunt. Doves like to fly to a resting spot near their food source and look things over before flying down to ground to feed.

Watch for regular and established flyways. You’ll see where the doves are flying and move to a spot in that area for more shooting opportunities.

Doves tend to fly along physical features on the landscape like draws, tree lines or canyons. Setting up along these routes can be very productive.

Keep analyzing your hunting spot and look for places where you can sit in the shadows, preferably with the sun at your back. Shadows help mask movement making it harder for doves to see you.

Stay still. Doves are quick to pick up movement and flare away from you.

Do not sit on the horizon line. Doves can see you as they fly toward you. A human shape can easily be seen if you skyline yourself.

Think about camouflage. You do not need the latest digital camo, but you do need to blend into the background. Clothing should be earth tones — tan, light green, browns and a little black.

Consider using decoys. Doves are gregarious birds, so they look for other birds to join. Decoys can help you do this very effectively.

Calling: Dove calls do work. I’ve used dove calls for years and I’ve seen birds turn and come toward me after I called far too many times to think it is just a coincidence.

Shotguns: The make, model or gauge of your shotgun is not as important as being able to hit what you’re aiming at! Get in some practice as soon as you can.

Probably the best quote I ever heard on dove hunting went like this, “Dove hunting is a lot like golf, it is very easy to screw it up!” A little pre-hunt planning and following a hunt plan can really help make your time in the field successful.

Rabbit hunting

Sept. 1 brought the opening of another season: rabbit. I enjoy rabbit hunting, especially with small gauge shotguns and .22 pistols. Rabbit hunting is a great way to introduce someone to the sport of hunting.

Although the season is open, I like to wait until after we have had a hard freeze before I get serious about hunting bunnies. Many of the parasites that plague rabbits are killed by cold weather.

The rabbit hunting season is one of our longest seasons, running until Feb. 28, 2023. I like rabbit hunting because it is challenging and it is a great way to get kids and people new to the sport of hunting involved.

Right after a snow is one of my favorite times to hunt rabbits because you can easily follow the tracks. It is fun to watch a new hunter track game and begin to see how the rabbits move from place to place.

In thick cover, a small gauge shotgun is a good choice. Your shots may need to be fast as rabbits dart from one patch of cover to the next. Shotguns are perfect for this kind of hunting. I love using a .410 in this situation.

A scoped .22 rifle is another good choice. Slowly walking through an area will often cause a rabbit to bolt and run a few yards and duck back into cover.

Finding a well-camouflaged rabbit and placing a precise shot through tangles of brush can add to the challenge of the hunt.

On cold days I like to find a spot that overlooks some good habitat that holds rabbits. I know the spot has rabbits because I’ve scouted the area and followed lots of tracks to the area.

I will sit back 50 to 75 yards with a very accurate .22 rifle and scope.

I will watch the areas that are in bright sunlight. Rabbits will come out of the shadows on cold days to warm up in the sun. Being able to make pinpoint shots is an extra challenge, but it can get you a lot of rabbits for the table.

Rabbits make excellent table fare. You can fry rabbit like chicken, but most of the time I will prepare my rabbits by using the Shake ‘N Bake packets you see in the grocery story. I have used several of the flavors and it makes a tasty meal.

Enjoy your time in Nebraska’s great outdoors.