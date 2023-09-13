This could be my favorite time of year! I can hunt or fish. Either is a good option for getting out and enjoying the outdoors, especially with the milder temperatures we are having now.

Nebraska’s dove season opened Sept. 1 to mixed reviews with weather causing some problems. The season runs until Oct. 30. Just don’t wait too long.

“Cold fronts tend to spur migratory doves to move through Nebraska”, said Dr. Jeff Lusk, former Upland Game Program Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Remember, if you are hunting doves you need to have a Harvest Information Program number.

Hunters may register for HIP at outdoornebraksa.gov/hip or any Game and Parks office. A federal migratory bird hunting stamp (duck stamp) is not required to hunt doves, but shotguns need to be limited to a maximum of three shells.

The fall turkey season opens Oct. 1, so it is time to get your gear ready and start doing your scouting. There are several big changes to the regulations for fall turkey hunting this year, all due to the drop in turkey populations.

The season opened later than in years past and closes Nov. 30 — about two months earlier that in years past as well. Hunters are now limited to one permit for the fall season whether you are hunting with archery or shotgun. The fall season still allows you to take a turkey of either sex.

The muzzleloading season for antelope opens on Sept. 16. Get your muzzloading gear ready. With the mild weather predicted for the weekend it should be comfortable for hunters.

One of the most productive tactics for hunting antelope is finding a spot where they come to water. This is especially helpful if you are hunting with a shorter-range weapon like a bow, pistol or muzzleloader.

And now, let’s take a look at the fishing scene:

The water level at Big Mac is about 48% of full and holding.

Fishing in the Big Lake has been sporadic with most of the fishing action for walleye in the area I call the Big Mac Triangle in the upper end of the lake.

Get out a map of Big Mac and draw a line from Eagle Canyon to Cedar Vue to North Shore and back to Eagle Canyon. This is where most of the fish are being caught right now.

Anglers are finding some walleye in areas with flooded vegetation. Live baits are probably the best in/around the weed lines.

The forecast for the weekend looks milder with a possibility of some rain on Friday, but cooler and bright sunshine after that. Fish a bit deeper if you are trolling in open water.

At Lake Ogallala, bank anglers in the little lake are having limited success using Power Bait. The best trout fishing this weekend may be in the NPPD Supply Canal using Power Bait. Anglers fishing the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala are doing well using grasshoppers.

Fishing activity increased for a day or two earlier this week at the Sutherland inlet, but it seems to be over. White bass and walleye fishing has slowed again.

Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake has been slow to fair using live bait. Catfishing near Hershey Beach has been fair on cut baits.

Lake Maloney fishing activity has been slow to fair this week. Slow trolling or drifting the main body of the lake during the evenings is probably the most productive technique right now. Minnows and night crawlers are the best baits.

And don’t forget about The Platte River Sportsman’s Club Knife and Gun Show at the D&N Event Center this weekend! Enjoy yourself and have a safe and great weekend in the outdoors.