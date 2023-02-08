We are kind of in a "tweener" stage right now. Do we go ice fishing, or do we hunt — what next?

The Light Goose Conservation season opens Friday. Our season in the West Zone will close April 5. Waterfowlers have begun shifting their focus to snow goose hunting. This season’s main purpose is to reduce the total number of snow geese from the continental population.

Biologists have calculated that 1.5 to 2 million snow geese is the optimum number of birds for their arctic breeding and nesting habitat. Currently there are 10 million-plus of these birds and they are destroying their habitat.

They literally eat every food source right down to the ground. The terrain looks like the ground around Cody Park’s lake inside the fence.

Ice fishing is still going strong. Interstate lakes in the region are all offering anglers chances for good catches. Pick a freshwater species and you can probably catch it through the ice in our region.

Hard water anglers are doing well on panfish, crappie, bass, northern pike and catfish depending on which lake you are fishing. Lake Maloney has been producing walleye and a few perch.

Sutherland Reservoir has had a good run with walleye and catfish.

The interstate lake at Hershey has been consistent for panfish and an occasional northern pike.

Fremont Slough and the Maxwell interstate lake has seen a lot of action on bass and catfish.

If you are not out ice fishing and not getting ready to hunt snow geese, it is a good time to clean and do some cursory maintenance on the guns you have used through your fall hunts.

A little maintenance work now is the easiest way to make sure they will be ready for the next time you go hunting. It is also a great way to relax and spend a day while staying warm.

The 25th annual Great Backyard Bird Count is Feb. 17-20 in backyards, parks, nature centers, on hiking trails and school grounds.

This has become a global event and provides an opportunity for bird enthusiasts to become “citizen scientists” and contribute important bird population data that help biologists see changes in population densities and flight patterns over the past 25 years.

During the first GBBC in 1998, bird watchers submitted about 13,500 checklists from the United States and Canada. Fast-forward to 2018.

Jump forward to the 2018 and over the four days of the count, an estimated 240,418 bird watchers from more than 100 countries submitted 181,606 bird checklists reporting 6,259 species–more than half the known bird species in the world.

You can be a part of this world-class scientific study. All you need to do is count the birds you see from your favorite location for at least 15 minutes on one or more days of the count, then enter your observations at birdcount.org. Simple and fun!

If you need an excuse to get out of the house, the Brule Gun Show is Feb. 18-19 at the Brule Activity Center. Doors are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Remember, this is Mountain time. Admission is $5 per day. There will be a raffle for $500 in Gun Show Bucks, or your choice of a Howa .243 rifle or a Glock 9mm.

Have a great weekend outdoors. The weather should be favorable for many outdoor activities.