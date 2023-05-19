Dewey Street, from Fourth to Sixth streets, and Fifth Street, from Jeffers to Bailey streets, will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday for Music on the Bricks. During this time, downtown businesses will still be accessible via side streets and parking lots.
Roads closing for Music on the Bricks Saturday
- Telegraph staff reports
