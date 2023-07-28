The newspaper industry offered the North Platte Telegraph's Rob Hampton a satisfying and long career that came to a close Friday.

Changes in the newspaper's ownership and the media industry brought about a new direction. Hampton’s position as production and information technology manager was eliminated as the paper's printing moved to Grand Island.

Hampton started at the paper Nov. 4, 1985. He was hired right after he graduated from Mid-Plains Community College with an Associate of Applied Science degree with an emphasis in electronics.

He initially turned down the job offer, but the supervisor at the time convinced him to give it a try. At the time, Hampton said, he thought he would work for the company for a couple of years.

“A couple of years turned into 38,” Hampton said. “I wanted to move to Arizona — I never got there, except for a couple of visits.”

When Hampton’s career began, the computer system was powered by a mainframe computer with what were called “dumb terminals.” The terminals consisted of a monitor and keyboard, but the brains of the system were located in the mainframe in Hampton’s office.

Technology advanced through the years and Hampton adjusted through all of the upgrades.

“It was all cut-and-paste back then,” Hampton said of newspaper production. “They would print the article and it would come out of the image setter on film."

A “blue-line” process was used to confirm the location of all the artwork, headlines, graphics and other components before printing.

“After the blue-line was made, it was turned over to the camera,” Hampton said. “We had a big vertical camera that was eight feet long. You put the blue-line on the camera, you went into the darkroom and took a picture of the negative, and ran a full-page negative through the processor.”

Those negatives were then used to produce plates that were hung on the press for printing.

“It was a huge camera,” Hampton said. “The shutter on the camera also was huge. It had bellows and could be pulled out, and it was about 7 feet long when you pulled it out.”

When personal computers were introduced, the office went to individual hard drives at each work station. Hampton said the pages were still sent to an image setter for many years.

“The press technology hasn’t changed,” Hampton said. “We changed out presses in about 2002. We were bought by the Omaha World-Herald in 2000.” In 2011, Warren Buffett purchased the World-Herald and its other papers, creating BH Media. Buffett sold the papers to Lee Enterprises in 2020.

Hampton’s fondest memories are about the people he worked with and he said it is hard to say what else sticks out.

“There’s so much that has happened and so much that you forget about,” Hampton said, but one story stuck with him through the years.

“Julie Murrish always had a good memory,” Hampton said. “When we first put in the classified pagination system that she worked on, I stayed and she and I put out the paper that first day.

“She swears she would have not stayed a day longer if it wasn’t for me helping her through that night. That was always a good memory.”

He is satisfied with the job he did at the Telegraph.

“I think being an employee for 38 years, of being kept that long states quite a bit about the quality of the employee,” Hampton said. “If I didn’t do a good enough job, I wouldn’t still be here in that realm.”

He said he believes he managed well and did what he could to help the company.

“I saved the company lots of money over the years with different projects, including installing equipment in the mail room,” Hampton said. “I know that saved thousands and thousands over what the bids were.”

Taking over the building and press, along with his IT responsibilities, fit his skill set.

“I’ve always been really good at fixing stuff, and I can fix just about anything,” Hampton said. “It really came pretty natural because I’m so mechanically inclined as well. I’ve always been able to see mechanical very clearly of what’s going on and what needs to be corrected.”

Hampton said he took great pride in the quality of the printing.

“We won a lot of press quality awards,” Hampton said. “We put out a good clean paper every day. I used to sit down and look at it and make sure the printing quality was up to snuff. We would correct it where it needed to be.”

Hampton grew up in Ogallala. His dad was a softball player and coach.

“He had a big influence on my softball days,” Hampton said. “I played a lot of softball.”

Now Hampton coaches his daughter, Ellie, in softball.

“It’s incredible to watch her play,” Hampton said.

Hampton’s first wife, Dorthea, died of cancer. He has been married to Nicole for 14 years.

Hampton is looking forward to starting another career.

“We have a daughter in eighth grade and we still have to go through high school and college yet,” Hampton said. “I have several applications out, but at this point I don’t have anything lined up and I’m OK with that for a short time.”

He said the plan is to stay in North Platte.

“We’re pretty deeply embedded here, so it’s kind of hard to leave the area,” Hampton said.

Hampton said he “absolutely” enjoyed all his years at the Telegraph.

“I don’t know if I have a great big grand statement for the exit,” Hampton said. “I’ll miss the people. I’ll miss what I do. It will be different getting up next Monday and not coming to the paper to work. That will be an odd day.”