Ronnie Green has received a Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute Award of Merit. Green is a former Chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and longtime ag education advocate.

The award is the highest honor bestowed by Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC). It was presented during an awards luncheon on July 12 at UNL’s East Campus.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Ronnie Green has mentored, encouraged and inspired countless students to learn about agriculture and consider careers in the ag industry,” said NAYC Advisor Christin Kamm.

Green grew up on a farm in southwest Virginia. He earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in animal science from Virginia Tech and Colorado State University, respectively. He completed his doctoral program in animal breeding and genetics through UNL and the USDA Meat Animal Research Center.

In 2010, Green was chosen to lead UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. In May 2016 he became UNL’s 20th chancellor, a role he said has been the pleasure and privilege of a lifetime.

“Dr. Green is dedicated, knowledgeable and passionate about agriculture and has built a legacy in education that is reflected in the faces of NAYI delegates, NAYC members, Nebraska ag leaders, and numerous others who chose careers in agriculture,” said Kamm. “We want to thank Ronnie for his years of service and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture oversees Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council and Youth Institute.